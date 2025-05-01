"They have to come and sit in it" - Rohit Sharma explains why his parents never come to stadiums to watch his matches

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma explained in detail why his parents never come to stadiums to watch him play for the national side or in the IPL. Rohit revealed their preference not to leave the house much and the added nervousness when watching him live in the stadium.
While Rohit's wife and daughter have regularly made their way to the stadiums to watch the champion batter play, his parents have rarely been in the stands.
In a recent interview with journalist Vimal Kumar, Rohit said (Via Indian Express):
"Usually they prefer watching matches from home because they get too nervous at stadiums. They don’t like leaving the house too much. I told them that when a stand with my name is inaugurated at the Wankhede Stadium, they have to come and sit in it."
Incidentally, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) recently honored Rohit with a stand in his name at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit expressed his gratitude while thanking the Mumbai fans for their love.
"When people call me ‘The King of Mumbai,’ I genuinely appreciate it. It’s their love, and I don’t take it for granted. I never thought I’d come from where I did and reach a place where people say that about me. A stand being named after me at Wankhede—it was emotional. That ground is everything to me."
He continued:
"I wasn’t even allowed inside it as a kid. 20+ years ago, we weren’t allowed to enter. And now, to have a stand in my name—that’s huge. Wankhede is where I’ve grown. I’ve practiced, I’ve struggled, I’ve been scolded there. It’s emotional. Playing there always feels different. The fans love cricket."
Rohit has enjoyed an incredible last 12 months, leading India to back-to-back ICC titles in the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy.
Rohit Sharma will be in action tonight against RR
Rohit Sharma will be in action when the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur tonight (May 1). The veteran batter endured a dismal start to his 2025 IPL campaign, scoring only 82 runs in his first six innings.
However, he rediscovered his best touch with a brilliant 76* against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), followed by a 70 against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Rohit scored only 12 in MI's encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 27.
Meanwhile, MI are in the middle of a red-hot streak, winning their last five matches after a 1-4 start. Currently on 12 points in ten games, a win tonight against RR will take the five-time champions atop the points table.
