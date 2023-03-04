"They decided that they don't want any big-ticket Indian players" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Giants' squad heading into WPL 2023 opener

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Gujarat Giants did not have any inclination to acquire big-ticket Indian players at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction but wanted to bolster their overseas contingent.

The Beth Mooney-led side will face the Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2023 opener at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, March 4. The Giants spent ₹11.95 crore to assemble a full-strength 18-member squad at the auction last month, with Ashleigh Gardner (₹3.2 crore) and Mooney (₹2 crore) being their most expensive acquisitions.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Gujarat Giants had a peculiar auction strategy, explaining:

"They decided that they don't want any big-ticket Indian players. They came to the auction with that plan because they didn't go after Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma. They went after Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Deandra Dottin and Annabel Sutherland."

The former Indian opener feels Rachael Haynes as the head coach might have had a role to play in the Gujarat Giants' unique approach, elaborating:

"They were thinking in a very different direction. Their head coach Rachael Haynes was probably focusing in that direction, that they need big-ticket overseas players. Therefore the captain is Beth Mooney. All of us felt it could be Ash Gardner because she is this team's most expensive player."

The Ahmedabad-based franchise has also added another Australian in the form of Kim Garth to their contingent. Reports suggest the former Irish seamer is a replacement player for Deandra Dottin.

"They don't have that much depth in Indian batting" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Giants

Sabbineni Meghana was acquired by the Gujarat Giants for ₹30 lakh.

Chopra highlighted that the Giants are short in the Indian batting department, stating:

When I look at the Gujarat Giants, I feel Meghana can open with Beth Mooney, she has the ability to hit. They have options in the form of Sophia Dunkley and Deandra Dottin but they don't have that much depth in Indian batting."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also picked the Mithali Raj-mentored side's probable batting lineup, saying:

"I feel you will see both Meghana and Hemalatha in the XI and then Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Beth Mooney and Sushma Verma. Beth Mooney can keep even if she (Verma) doesn't."

While reflecting on the Giants' bowling options, Chopra opined that the franchise doesn't seem to have a formidable side.

"In bowling, Sneh Rana - who has been appointed their vice-captain, Georgia Wareham - Alana King's performance was not that good in the recent T20 World Cup but Wareham did a good job, Mansi Joshi and Monica Patel. I am finding this team okay, it doesn't look like a very outstanding team."

Chopra concluded by pointing out that the Gujarat Giants have limited match-winners. He picked Mumbai Indians as the likely winners in Saturday's clash between the two sides.

