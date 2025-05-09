"They have escalated to save it’s terrorist assets" - Virender Sehwag sends strong message to Pakistan amid growing tensions with India

Ex-Indian opening batter Virender Sehwag sent a strong message to Pakistan amid escalating tensions with that country at the border on Thursday (May 8). The retired Indian cricketer posted a statement on X, accusing the neighbouring nation of trying to save terrorists and warned that they would receive a stern reply from the armed forces.
The tensions between the two countries escalated massively on Thursday with Pakistan attacking the city of Jammu and many other neighbouring ones with drones at night. It caused a floodlight failure during the IPL 2025 match between the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Dharamsala Stadium but the spectators evacuated the venue safely. The match had to be abandoned after only 10.1 overs in the first innings.
Sehwag posted the following on X, showing his support to the Indian armed forces:
"War has been chosen by Pakistan when they had an opportunity to keep quiet. They have escalated to save it’s terrorist assets, speaks so much about them. Our forces will reply in the most appropriate manner, a manner Pakistan will never forget."
The skirmish between India and Pakistan follows Operation Sindoor launched by the government, targetting nine terror hotspots in the neighbouring country and PoK. India launched the operation after 26 civilians were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir on April 22, 2025.
Arun Dhumal says BCCI haven't received any directive from the Indian government about IPL 2025
With IPL chairman Arun Dhumal present at the Dharamsala Stadium during Thursday's game, he was seen gesturing to the spectators to exit the stadium. Speaking to PTI after the abandoned fixture, Dhumal said:
"We are reviewing the situation right now. It's an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind."
He also claimed that the fixture between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 9 is on 'as of now'.
The ten-team tournament has reached its business end, with only 15 matches left before the final. However, it remains to be seen what decision the government will take.
