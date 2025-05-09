"They have escalated to save it’s terrorist assets" - Virender Sehwag sends strong message to Pakistan amid growing tensions with India

Ex-Indian opening batter Virender Sehwag sent a strong message to Pakistan amid escalating tensions with that country at the border on Thursday (May 8). The retired Indian cricketer posted a statement on X, accusing the neighbouring nation of trying to save terrorists and warned that they would receive a stern reply from the armed forces.

Ad

The tensions between the two countries escalated massively on Thursday with Pakistan attacking the city of Jammu and many other neighbouring ones with drones at night. It caused a floodlight failure during the IPL 2025 match between the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Dharamsala Stadium but the spectators evacuated the venue safely. The match had to be abandoned after only 10.1 overs in the first innings.

Sehwag posted the following on X, showing his support to the Indian armed forces:

Ad

Trending

"War has been chosen by Pakistan when they had an opportunity to keep quiet. They have escalated to save it’s terrorist assets, speaks so much about them. Our forces will reply in the most appropriate manner, a manner Pakistan will never forget."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The skirmish between India and Pakistan follows Operation Sindoor launched by the government, targetting nine terror hotspots in the neighbouring country and PoK. India launched the operation after 26 civilians were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir on April 22, 2025.

Arun Dhumal says BCCI haven't received any directive from the Indian government about IPL 2025

Dharamsala Stadium. (Image Credits: IPL X)

With IPL chairman Arun Dhumal present at the Dharamsala Stadium during Thursday's game, he was seen gesturing to the spectators to exit the stadium. Speaking to PTI after the abandoned fixture, Dhumal said:

Ad

"We are reviewing the situation right now. It's an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind."

He also claimed that the fixture between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 9 is on 'as of now'.

The ten-team tournament has reached its business end, with only 15 matches left before the final. However, it remains to be seen what decision the government will take.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More