"They don't have any fast bowlers and spinners left" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's squad after releasing a plethora of players ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Aakash Chopra has highlighted the shortcomings in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) bowling attack after they released a plethora of players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Wanindu Hasaranga (₹10.75 crore), Harshal Patel (₹10.75 crore) and Josh Hazlewood (₹7.75 crore) are the most prominent players released by the Bangalore-based franchise. They have also let go of David Willey, Wayne Parnell and Michael Bracewell from the overseas bowling contingent.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that while Cameron Green's reported acquisition will strengthen RCB's batting, their perennial bowling issues have gotten compounded. He explained (5:40):

"They (RCB) have released a lot of players. They made three big releases in Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood. However, they have got Cameron Green. So their batting order will look like Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik - looks alright."

The former India opener added:

"However, they don't have any fast bowlers and spinners left. So they will have to shop for fast bowlers and spinners. How they will do that - I have got no idea."

RCB could look to reacquire Hasaranga, Harshal and Hazlewood for a cheaper sum at the auction, considering they were initially bought at exorbitant prices. They are particularly thin in the spin-bowling department and will need to bolster that area.

"They need at least one or two overseas fast bowlers" - Aakash Chopra on CSK

Ben Stokes was the Chennai Super Kings' most prominent release ahead of the auction. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also need to bolster their seam-bowling department. He said (6:30):

"Chennai have released a lot of money. They have 32 crore rupees now. They have let quite a few fast bowlers go. So they will have to shop for fast bowlers. Mukesh Choudhary is available again but they need at least one or two overseas fast bowlers."

On the flip side, the reputed commentator doesn't expect the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to be too active at the auction. He reasoned (8:45):

"They (RR) are just going to sit and watch the auction, they are not going to do anything. They have 14.5 crore rupees left for sure but it's not much. They will buy a few fast bowlers because they have released quite a few."

Chopra reckons the Jaipur-based franchise might pick up a few inexpensive players at the end of the auction as they have done previously. He feels the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might be another inactive side at the auction as they haven't released too many players.

