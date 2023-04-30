"They won't get a better option" - Wasim Akram wants Ajinkya Rahane to succeed MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings' captain

Pakistan bowling legend Wasim Akram has endorsed Ajinkya Rahane as MS Dhoni's successor for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Akram predicts that Rahane will grow into a more consistent player and reasons that local players usually become successful captains in franchise cricket.

Rahane's sensational form in IPL 2023 has been one of the biggest talking points as the right-hander has batted at an usually higher strike rate. The 34-year-old has maintained a strike rate of 189.83, compared to 123.01 in his overall IPL career, scoring 224 runs, including two fifties, in six games.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, the 56-year-old said that CSK will not find a better skipper than Rahane if Dhoni decides to retire after IPL 2023. He trusts the Super Kings' think-tank to make the correct choice, elaborating:

"CSK had tried Ravindra Jadeja as captain in IPL 2022 and saw that his own performances were getting affected. They had to change the captain. I think they won't get a better option than Rahane as he can become consistent and is a local player. We have seen that local players are more successful in franchise cricket."

He added:

"As for foreign players, they don't even remember players' names, so how can they lead. So, I think Rahane is an excellent choice to lead Chennai if Dhoni says he's had enough. CSK might have their own plans, but they are a franchise that plan by putting a lot of thought, epitomized by Stephen Fleming, who knows the team culture inside and out and the players also trust him fully."

Rahane, who has captained India on a few occasions, has also led the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. In 25 games as captain, the Maharashtra-born cricketer has accumulated 16 victories.

"I want CSK to win and Dhoni to sign off from the IPL that way" - Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram further stated that winning IPL 2023 would be the perfect send-off for Dhoni, but advised all the teams to secure their top-four berths first.

"It'll be a dream come true for someone, who has achieved a lot for India as captain," Wasim Akram said. "I want that even God helps a player like Dhoni. I want CSK to win and Dhoni to sign off from the IPL that way. In a ten-team tournament, the first plan is to finish within the top four. When you come into the top four, you aim to come in the top two. Hence, that should be the initial plan for all teams."

The Super Kings, who have won the tournament four times, are in line to reach the IPL 2023 playoffs. They are currently fourth in the standings with ten points in eight games.

