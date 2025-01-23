"They are all jealous of you, tu chinta mat kar" - Sanju Samson's father recalls how Rahul Dravid helped save his son's career

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson is on the rise, making his mark in white-ball cricket, particularly in T20Is. However, it has not been an easy path for him. The cricketer's father revealed how the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) had tried to "destroy" Samson's career and how Rahul Dravid helped save his son's career.

Speaking on Sports Today (via Hindustan Times), Sanju Samson's father told how his son owes Rahul Dravid, former Indian cricketer and coach, for wherever he is today.

"I will tell you one incident about Rahul Dravid. When KCA had tried to disregard Sanju and destroy his career, Dravid ji had interfered in the matter. Wherever Sanju is at today, he owes it to Rahul Dravid. I have not forgotten anyone who has given us warmth and generosity," he said.

He went on to add how Sanju Samson received a phone call from Dravid. Samson was a part of the Rajasthan Royals along with Dravid in IPL 2013 and being aware of his potential, Dravid interfered to help Samson.

"After keeping down the phone, he told me 'it was Rahul sir'. He said 'Sanju, I understand all that is happening with you. They are all jealous of you. Tu chinta mat kar (Don't worry). Don't get your morale down. I have taken care of it. You keep training and get ready for NCA'. He operated at a level higher than the KCA and took Sanju under his wings," he recalled.

Sanju Samson's father voiced out after feud between his son and KCA

The reported feud between Sanju Samson and the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) came into picture when he was not picked for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. As a result, Samson also missed out on making it to India's squad for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter's father then had levelled serious allegations against the KCA, accusing the board of trying to hamper Samson's reputation and end his son's career.

However, Samson is a regular member of India's T20I squad at the moment. He has been putting up some scintillating performances in recent times, slamming three centuries in his last six T20I outings for India. He is also in the team for the ongoing five-match T20I series against England at home.

