“They lost because of these overs” - Former Pakistan batter’s blunt take on GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali explained where the Gujarat Titans (GT) lost their opening game of the ongoing IPL 2025 season to Punjab Kings (PBKS). The two teams clashed on Tuesday, March 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Batting first, Punjab Kings slammed a massive total of 243/5 on the board. In reply, Gujarat put up a brave effort to get close but eventually ended on 232/5, falling short by 11 runs.

Talking on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer highlighted as to where Gujarat lost their IPL 2025 game against Punjab.

"When there is a target of 244 then you need to have at least 70-80 runs in the powerplay. Gujarat made a mistake there and the left-right combination did not work. They scored 61 runs and lost only one wicket. They lost by 11 runs in the end. It was important for Gill to stay there as he was batting well. Sai Sudarshan played well and he has lot of power. He played well but why did they not send Buttler to open. He took a lot of balls and then scored runs," he said. (3:42)

He added that Vyshak Vijaykumar's overs proved to be the difference at the death as Gujarat could not score much off him when they needed to.

"Rutherford came in then and played well but later missed a few balls due to which they lost this game. Gujarat lost the match in the 15th, 16th, and 17th over. Vyshak gave 5 runs in the 15th over and then again 5 later. They lost because of these overs," Basit reckoned.

Basit Ali lauds Shreyas Iyer for his knock in IPL 2025 clash against GT

Basit Ali also lauded Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer for his superb knock. The latter was in solid form throughout the Champions Trophy and has carried it into the IPL as well. Shreyas slammed an unbeaten 97 off 42 balls, hitting five fours and nine sixes and striking at 230.95. He was also named the Player of the Match.

Basit praised Shreyas for his selflessness and leadership in his first IPL match for Punjab.

"Shreyas Iyer bulldozed Gujarat's bowling. It was a big ground. It was not a small ground and it was a big achievement on this ground. Shashank Singh also hit 44 runs off 16 balls. Iyer also showed his captaincy by saying you score and do not worry about my century. Iyer could have easily made a hundred if he wanted to. But he told franchise first. This 97 is better than a hundred. It will come in the records. Brilliant captaincy as well," he said.

"Punjab were 73/1 in the first six overs. Iyer has been in form since the Champions Trophy. He cashed it with ease. He hit big sixes and hit cricketing shots. Pure batting," he added.

