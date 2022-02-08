"They have made an emotional call by parking 12 crore on MS Dhoni" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's auction strategy

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made an emotional call by naming MS Dhoni as their second-choice retention. The 40-year-old was named among the retention picks by the franchise alongside Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

Chopra notes that CSK are likely to continue with their previous approach when it comes to auctions. The defending champions have relied on experience in the past and are likely to pursue the same formula for the upcoming cycle of seasons.

Feeling that CSK might only get hold of either one of Deepak Chahar or Shardul Thakur, Chopra said on ESPN Cricinfo:

"CSK have made an emotional call by parking 12 crore on MS Dhoni. They could have ended up with 54 crore instead of 48 crore. They are going to bank on experience. They really don't go after the young ones. They'll get Faf [du Plessis] at the auction, should go for [Shikhar] Dhawan as well, why not."

The former Indian cricketer added:

"Rayudu and Uthappa slightly contentious choices, regarding the next three years. They will go all out and try to get atleast one of [Deepak] Chahar or [Shardul] Thakur. They tend to stick with people who they have worked with very well. Very pragmatic team, don't see them spending 15 crore on their next captain."

Daniel Vettori also feels that CSK's strategy in the auctions for all-rounders will play a big role. The former spinner feels that the four-time champions will have to scout quality options to fill the No. 7 and No. 8 spots in the playing XI. Vettori said:

"The loss of Chahar and Thakur is the biggest thing they have to go over. How they try to get back Chahar and Thakur will be crucial. If they don't, how do they fill up those 2 spots would be key. Maybe some other India fast bowler by scouting or overseas options."

The all-rounders, who are now well embedded in the national team circuit, were instrumental in CSK's title win last year. Thakur and Chahar provide depth and versatality which could prove hard to replace.

"MI will go very hard at Ishan Kishan and de Kock" - Aakash Chopra

Speaking about the Mumbai Indians' strategy at the upcoming mega auction, Chopra feels that they will continue to build their winning formula. Relying heavily on aggressive openers and fast bowlers, MI built a formidable side in the previous cycle of editions.

The former opener noted that the five-time champions will break the bank for Ishan Kishan, one of the few names they could not retain. Chopra continued:

"They have always had aggressive bowlers. MI will go very hard at Ishan Kishan and [Quinton] de Kock, will try to get atleast one, if not both. Both might be tough, is what I think. Bairstow would be the third option because they need a keeper who can bat."

Speaking about the players the five-time IPL winners could target with respect to the pace bowler and all-rounder roles, he said:

"MI always have had pace in their bowling, Trent Boult won't be the first option I think. MI have had the luxury of all rounders so far [but] now they only have [Kieron] Pollard. Don't know whether they would be keen to get Krunal Pandya."

Kishan found himself in the auction pool after not being retained by Mumbai Indians and could not strike a deal with one of the new franchises either. The Indians are likely to go heavy on all-rounders in the auction with Hardik Pandya already forging a new stint with the Ahmedabad Titans.

