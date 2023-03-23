"They might not come in the top 3" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's playoff qualification prospects in IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra doesn't see the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finishing in the top three after the league phase of IPL 2023.

The Bangalore-based side will be looking for their maiden IPL title in this year's edition of the league. They have finished as the runners-up three times and made it through to the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

On the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra opined that RCB might end up fighting for the final playoff berth, stating:

"This team should qualify but Bangalore's problems are when they start playing at home. They are a gun side when they play in neutral venues. It is going to be a different challenge. They can be on the cusp. They can finish anywhere between four and six. They might not come in the top three."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player reckons RCB's bowling might hold the key to their fortunes in the tournament, reasoning:

"The bowlers' column decides where you go because batting almost cancels each other out, especially when you play at home. The first name is Wanindu Hasaranga. After that, there is a big question mark over Josh Hazlewood's availability."

Josh Hazlewood suffered an Achilles injury during Australia's home Test series against South Africa. He was subsequently ruled out of the recently concluded Test and ODI series against India.

"The overseas fast bowler contingent looks slightly weak if Josh Hazlewood is unavailable" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's bowling

Josh Hazlewood picked up 20 wickets in IPL 2022. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be considerably weakened in the seam bowling department if Hazlewood is unavailable, observing:

"He is not playing for Australia currently. So there is a possibility he might not be available at the start. The overseas fast bowler contingent looks slightly weak if Josh Hazlewood is unavailable. They sent Jason Behrendoff to Mumbai."

Anuj Nitin Prabhu @APTalksCricket Josh Hazlewood ruled out of BGT. Will he rush himself for IPL 2023? Given that Ashes are around too?



RCB have a good backup in Reece Topley. Josh Hazlewood ruled out of BGT. Will he rush himself for IPL 2023? Given that Ashes are around too? RCB have a good backup in Reece Topley.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that David Willey is not an ideal replacement for the Aussie seamer, saying:

"You will see Reece Topley, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul and Harshal Patel. They have Karn Sharma and Akash Deep as well. There are a lot of names, quite a few are good as well. The bowling had looked good but if Josh Hazlewood is not there, that makes the side significantly weaker, because David Willey cannot do that job."

However, Chopra did acknowledge that Reece Topley could probably perform the new-ball bowler's role alongside Mohammed Siraj. The former Indian opener concluded by predicting that either Wanindu Hasaranga or Harshal Patel will finish as RCB's highest wicket-taker.

Poll : Will RCB finish in the top three after the league phase of IPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes