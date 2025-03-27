"They might get stuck while chasing" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's potential tactic in IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has questioned whether the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) should bat first if they win the toss in their IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He opined that SRH's destructive batting lineup might succumb to scoreboard pressure while chasing.

SRH will host LSG in Match 7 of IPL 2025 in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27. The last season's runners-up posted a mammoth 286 for six while batting first in their tournament opener against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the same venue four days ago.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the 47-year-old expressed slight pessimism about SRH posting a 300-plus total even if they bat first and wondered whether LSG would be better off asking them to chase.

"Is 300 possible? This team has started playing differently. Whoever comes keeps hitting. This is like a powerhouse team. The opposition bowling is slightly weak, but 300 might not be scored. Who knows Lucknow might bat first and not score those many runs. That's also possible. The dream is 300, but it might not happen," Chopra said (2:15).

"Should you (LSG) bat if you win the toss, that you won't let them set a target as they destroy you if they do that. They might get stuck while chasing. It is not a bad thought. The scoreboard pressure is real. Just think about it. This team is capable of chasing 200-225, but can they do that?" he added.

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that the general philosophy of teams winning the toss in T20s is to chase. However, he reckoned that opposing sides might start changing their game plans against the SunRisers Hyderabad, noting that it would be a moral victory for Pat Cummins and company if that happens.

"Can Rahul Chahar be played?" - Aakash Chopra on potential change in SRH XI for IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

Rahul Chahar wasn't part of SRH's playing combination in their IPL 2025 opener against RR. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra wondered whether the SunRisers Hyderabad could include Rahul Chahar as an additional leg spinner in their IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants.

"This team went for an all-out pace attack in the last match. Can Rahul Chahar be played? Can this team go with two leggies? First match, maybe the pitch was a little different. Both they and Rajasthan decided to go with four pacers. However, can that be changed here?" he said (4:40).

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Chahar could be handy against the left-handed batters in LSG's lineup.

"It seemed like (Mohammad) Shami suffered a little injury in his hand. Simarjeet Singh bowled extremely well. Harshal is purple Patel, but can you think of another leggie? There will be many left-handers in the opposition, and they don't have a noteworthy off-spinner. So is that an option that you ask Rahul Chahar to bowl googlies and keep the ball away from them?" Chopra observed.

Adam Zampa, who came in as an Impact Player, was the only specialist spinner in SRH's bowling attack in their IPL 2025 opener against RR. Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant and David Miller are the three prominent left-handed batters in LSG's batting lineup.

