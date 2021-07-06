"They might only retain Rashid Khan" - Saba Karim on SRH's strategy at the next IPL mega auction

Saba Karim feels Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will make wholesale changes to their squad at the next IPL mega auction. The former Indian wicket-keeper thinks the franchise can only retain Rashid Khan in a bid to completely revamp the team.

Reports have emerged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will host a new mega auction in December ahead of the IPL 2022 season. The franchises will be allowed to retain only four players each (three Indians and one overseas player) or (two Indians and two overseas players).

SRH, who are currently bottom of the IPL 2021 points table, had a tough time in the tournament's first phase, losing six of their opening seven games.

Speaking on the 'Khelneeti' podcast, Saba Karim stated that the current crop of SRH players have run their course, with the franchise looking for a new and younger outfit for the 2022 season. He said:

"I think they'll only retain one or two players. Don't think they will build their team around David Warner. It could be that they might only retain Rashid Khan. He is an outstanding match-winner and is a good batter as well. Apart from that, I think they will build a new team."

Saba Karim added:

"Their three-year cycle is over, they built a good team, they have some good core players - Kane Williamson, David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan. They performed well for them. But I think they will pick a younger side next time."

SRH relieved David Warner of his captaincy duties midway through IPL 2021. The team management picked Kane Williamson as Warner's successor for the remainder of the season.

SRH have made it to the IPL playoffs consistently since 2016. However, they will need a massive turnaround this time if they are to finish in the top four when the second phase of IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE in September.

Rashid Khan on his most memorable IPL performance

Rashid Khan should be a strong contender to be retained by SRH, given his success in limited-overs cricket. The 22-year-old has also been named Afghanistan's new T20I captain ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Despite several noteworthy displays in the IPL, the Afghan star picked his magical outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2018 Qualifier 2 as one of his most memorable performances.

In a clip shared by SRH in May, Rashid Khan said:

"I have so many memories in IPL. My debut for SRH but the best memory, I will never forget, is the game against KKR in Eden Gardens where I took three wickets, [scored] 34 runs and [effected] a run out and we qualified for the final as well. That night was one of the most memorable nights for me which I will never ever forget."

The leg-spinner returned with figures of 3-19 in that game while smashing an unbeaten 34 off 10 balls, helping SRH win the knockout tie by 14 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

