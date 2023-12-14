"They need a batter like Shahrukh Khan" - Aakash Chopra on the Gujarat Titans' potential acquisitions at the IPL 2024 auction

Aakash Chopra reckons the Gujarat Titans could look to acquire a finisher like Shahrukh Khan at the IPL 2024 auction.

The Titans released eight players, apart from trading out Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians, ahead of the auction. They have a remaining purse of a whopping ₹38.15 crore and can buy a maximum of eight players, including two foreigners.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Gujarat Titans are slightly light in the batting department and need a finisher like Shahrukh. He explained (4:05):

"They could have a few problems in batting. Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan play as the top three. It's good Kane Williamson will also be available here. After that, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller and Matthew Wade."

The former India opener added:

"It looks alright but it's better if they get one more batter. I feel they need a batter like Shahrukh Khan, a finisher-type batter, because just in case Wriddhiman Saha doesn't do well, they can get Sai Sudharsan or Kane Williamson to open."

Chopra feels Kane Williamson, David Miller and Rashid Khan, along with either Noor Ahmad or a seamer, could be the four overseas players in the IPL 2022 champions' playing XI in such a scenario. He claimed that the Ahmedabad-based franchise will miss Hardik Pandya slightly because of his ability to bowl with the new ball and bat at No. 4 or No. 5.

"They do need to shop for fast bowlers" - Aakash Chopra on the Gujarat Titans' other requirement

Mohammed Shami is expected to lead the Gujarat Titans' seam attack. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons the Gujarat Titans need to bolster their seam-bowling department. He reasoned (2:55):

"In fast bowling, they have Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Joshua Little. They are slightly light on the faster bowling and you need bowlers who can move the ball around under lights in Gujarat. So they do need to shop for fast bowlers."

The cricketer-turned-commentator named a few overseas seamers the Titans could look to acquire. He said:

"They released Lockie Ferguson a year ago and have let Alzarri Joseph also go now. A lot of new names will be available in the auction. If they want, they can pick anyone among Mitchell Starc, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Dilshan Madushanka and Gerald Coetzee."

On the flip side, Chopra opined that the last season's runners-up didn't need spinners. He highlighted that the presence of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore and Jayant Yadav gives them a decent spin-bowling contingent.

