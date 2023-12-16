"They need a couple of X-factor players" - AB de Villiers on RCB's IPL 2024 auction strategy

Former South African legendary cricketer AB de Villiers was a superstar for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), starring for them in 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. He believes RCB needs to look at 'X-factor' players who are able to turn a game on its head in the upcoming mini auction.

De Villiers studied the RCB retentions and feels that the batting is more or lest sorted apart from a power-hitter down the order. However, he reckons they need to look at strengthening their bowling department.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about RCB's strategy for the IPL 2024 auction (26:00):

"They (RCB) need a couple of X-factor players. If I were there, I would look at an X-factor spinner and an X-factor fast bowler. Their batting looks set but they may get another big hitter to bat alongside Dinesh (Karthik) and (Glenn) Maxwell."

AB de Villiers on Mitchell Starc potentially joining RCB

Speaking about X-factor players, AB de Villiers claimed that veteran Australian speedster Mitchell Starc is one such bowler who could fit the bill. He believes players like Starc are needed to provide a cutting edge while bowling at a high-scoring venue like the Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB's home ground.

On this, De Villiers stated (26:55):

"He (Starc) has played the IPL for them before. He has said how good he feels. He is bowling really well in the Test matches too. He is the kind of X-factor bowler you need in your team at the Chinnaswamy. He is experienced and smart so it would be a great move."

Starc has played 27 matches in the IPL and has represented RCB already, picking up 34 wickets at an economy rate of just 7.17. He is expected to be one of the bowlers be on the shopping list for several IPL franchises.