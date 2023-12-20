"They have neither bought a bowler nor a batter, but a captain" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's acquisition of Pat Cummins at the IPL 2024 auction

Aakash Chopra reckons the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) haven't bought Pat Cummins for his bowling and batting skills but for his prowess as a captain.

The Hyderabad-based franchise finished last in IPL 2023 under Aiden Markram's leadership. They bought six players at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday, with Cummins (₹20.50 crore) being their most expensive acquisition.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the SunRisers Hyderabad acquired Cummins for his leadership skills. He said (3:25):

"The Pat Cummins bid for 20.50 crore rupees - they have neither bought a bowler nor a batter, but a captain. In my opinion, Hyderabad needed a captain. The team was good earlier, it is good now as well. It is a team worthy of qualifying and was earlier as well."

The former India opener added that the Australian Test and ODI skipper wouldn't have been bought for such an exorbitant price otherwise. He explained:

"However, now (Daniel) Vettori has come. He has an Australian connection with Pat Cummins. So they have suddenly got him in the form of a captain, or else 20.50 crore rupees makes no sense, not for somebody whose IPL record is extremely ordinary. Class player but T20 numbers are 50-50."

Cummins has picked up 45 wickets at a slightly high economy rate of 8.54 in 42 IPL games. He conceded an average of 10.69 runs per over for the seven wickets he picked in five games in IPL 2022, the last time he played in the prestigious league.

"He won't be seen playing" - Aakash Chopra on Aiden Markram's place in SRH's playing XI

Aiden Markram scored 248 runs at an average of 22.55 in 13 games for SRH in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra doesn't see Aiden Markram figuring in the SunRisers Hyderabad's playing XI if Pat Cummins is made the captain. He stated (3:55):

"I feel they have planned to make him (Cummins) the captain there, and that is why they have kept Travis Head as well. Last year's captain Aiden Markram, you might see him dropped. He won't be seen playing."

While terming Wanindu Hasaranga's acquisition a great deal, the reputed commentator concluded by opining that SRH have become a more formidable unit than last season. He said:

"Wanindu Hasaranga was an absolute steal. They got him for 1.5 crores. The team was strong earlier as well and is now looking even stronger."

SRH bought Hasaranga at his base price of ₹1.50 crore. Apart from him and Cummins, the 2016 IPL champions acquired Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh and Jhathavedh Subramanyan at the auction.

