"They don't have overdependence on overseas players" - Aakash Chopra on CSK heading into IPL 2024 auction

Aakash Chopra believes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) already have a formidable squad and are not overreliant on their overseas players heading into the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Chennai-based franchise released eight players ahead of the auction. They have a remaining purse of ₹31.4 crore and can buy a maximum of six players, including three foreigners.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra claimed that the Chennai Super Kings have a stable overseas contingent but are not overdependent on them. He elaborated (2:50):

"They don't have overdependence on overseas players. They stick with whoever they pick. They get Devon Conway to bat up the order, get Moeen Ali in the middle, and then they keep Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana. This is exactly the four people you get to see playing eight out of 10 times."

The former India opener feels the defending champions could become an even stronger unit. He reasoned (2:15):

"They haven't released too many people. The team was complete last year as well and they have chances to make it even stronger this year because, barring Akash Singh and Ambati Rayudu, none of the other players released were playing in the XI regularly."

Chopra opined that Akash Singh's release won't impact CSK adversely as Mukesh Choudhary is back in the mix. While observing that Ambati Rayudu played as an Impact Player quite often, he added that they could acquire a suitable replacement for him at the auction.

"They have a magician named MS Dhoni" - Aakash Chopra on what makes CSK special

MS Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that MS Dhoni's presence makes CSK special. He said (0:45):

"What makes Chennai special? It's a very simple thing. They have a magician named MS Dhoni - a calculator, a computer. He is a calculator or a computer because he buys the right players at the right price."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the talismanic skipper knows how to extract the best from his players. He stated:

"Then he is someone who gets the best out of people. Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube - there are so many examples of players who went to different places and their performances were decent but as soon as they came here, they became match-winning players."

Shivam Dube smashed 418 runs at an excellent strike rate of 158.33 in 14 innings in IPL 2023. Ajinkya Rahane, who was acquired at the last auction, smoked 326 runs in 11 innings at an even better strike rate of 172.48.

