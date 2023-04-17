"They're very similar in how clear and calm they are" - Moeen Ali compares MS Dhoni with Eoin Morgan

Having played a lot under Eoin Morgan and MS Dhoni, England all-rounder Moeen Ali has drawn comparisons between the World Cup-winning captains. Moeen reckons the duo are uncannily similar as they remain composed, regardless of the situation.

Dhoni is arguably one of the most successful captains in world cricket, winning the ODI World Cup in 2011, the T20 World Cup in 2007, and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Morgan, on the other hand, helped England win their first ODI World Cup title four years ago. He revolutionized England's white-ball sides and encouraged them to play an aggressive brand of cricket.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Moeen pointed out that the only difference between the captaincy styles of Dhoni and Morgan is that the latter depends a lot on data. He explained:

"They're very similar in how clear and calm they are, but also very different. Their interests and all that are very different. The biggest difference? MS does most of his captaincy on gut feel, on the day.

"It could be a bit like that with Morgs too, but he was also very data-driven. But they're both so calm. In terms of mannerisms, they are very, very, very similar."

Since Morgan took charge as the white-ball captain in 2015, England have reached the knockout stages of every ICC tournament. He, however, retired from professional cricket last year.

"You can talk to him about anything" - Moeen Ali on MS Dhoni

Moeen Ali. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Speaking further about Dhoni, Moeen observed that the veteran keeper-batter's humility, despite having an enormous fan base, sets him apart. The 35-year-old added:

"The best way I could describe MS is that he's a very normal person. Obviously he has a massive following but there's no big-headedness or anything like that. He's very humble. You can talk to him about anything… he's just as you see him on TV: approachable, calm."

The Dhoni-led CSK will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, April 17, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Super Kings have won and lost two games apiece in IPL 2023 so far.

