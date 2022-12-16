"They have Ruturaj Gaikwad"- Aakash Chopra on CSK's potential future captain

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may not break the bank for a captain in the IPL 2023 auction. They have retained Indian legend MS Dhoni for the upcoming season and it is clear that he will captain the side.

However, Dhoni has always believed in grooming his players for the future and Chopra feels that CSK might start looking for a future captain, either from their own set of retained players or from the auction pool. The former opener gave the example of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who also captains Maharashtra in domestic cricket.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about MS Dhoni's potential successor at CSK:

"One thing Chennai has made clear is that Dhoni will lead them in the upcoming season. They aren't looking at Jadeja as their future captain, as of now, but it can change. They have Ruturaj Gaikwad as a future captaincy option, but will they think about investing in him or go for someone else? It will be interesting to see."

Aakash Chopra on potential overseas captaincy options for CSK

Aakash Chopra claimed that there are a few overseas players available in the auction who might entice a bid from CSK. Kane Williamson is pretty similar to MS Dhoni in many ways as he doesn't like to show too much emotion on the field and is quite calm under pressure.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns First 2 set in IPL auction 2023:



Set 1: Agarwal, Brook, Rahane, Root, Rossouw, Williamson.



Set 2: Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Shakib, Holder, Raza, Odean Smith, Stokes. First 2 set in IPL auction 2023:Set 1: Agarwal, Brook, Rahane, Root, Rossouw, Williamson.Set 2: Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Shakib, Holder, Raza, Odean Smith, Stokes.

Chopra feels Chennai could possibly try going for the former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper in the IPL 2023 auction. He stated:

"There are some overseas options available for them in the auction pool. Kane Williamson can be one such option as his playing style suits their philosophy. They can also look at Jason Holder as he is an all-rounder and a phenomenal captain. Dhoni also likes these types of players who can contribute in all departments."

