"They said, 'Above 30, we're not picking anyone.' Is there a law?" - Sheldon Jackson on India snub

Sheldon Jackson might have played just nine games for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, but he has been a stalwart in domestic cricket for Saurashtra for more than a decade.

The 35-year-old has played 79 first-class games for Saurashtra, scoring a staggering 5947 runs at a fantastic average of 50.39 with 19 centuries to his name. However, the wicketkeeper-batter has unfortunately not had a single call-up to the Indian Test squad.

Ever since MS Dhoni's retirement, selectors have invested in wicketkeepers like Parthiv Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Wriddhiman Saha and also the young Rishabh Pant. But despite having stunning numbers in first-class cricket, Jackson was unable to find a place.

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42



I really want him to play for India at least once. Jalaj Saxena, in particular, is an emotion. One of my favourite uncapped cricketers.I really want him to play for India at least once. twitter.com/Kshitij070/sta… Jalaj Saxena, in particular, is an emotion. One of my favourite uncapped cricketers.I really want him to play for India at least once. twitter.com/Kshitij070/sta… Jalaj Sexena, Sheldon Jackson,Akshay wakhare , Mandeep singh, they all should play for India in different formats.. quality players .. Rahul Dravid must look at these players performances in domestic seasons twitter.com/ovshake42/stat… Jalaj Sexena, Sheldon Jackson,Akshay wakhare , Mandeep singh, they all should play for India in different formats.. quality players .. Rahul Dravid must look at these players performances in domestic seasons twitter.com/ovshake42/stat…

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Sheldon Jackson made some stunning revelations about selectors overlooking him while picking the Indian squad. Expressing his emotions about the same, he said:

"To be honest, this has not happened just this year, it has been happening since the beginning. The amount of runs and the rate at which I got them, I don’t think many in the country have. If you see 75 matches and around 6000 runs, that shows what I have achieved through my hard work."

Jackson further revealed that he was deemed 'old' by someone just because he was over the age of 30. Despite doing everything he could in domestic cricket, he was disheartened to get such feedback. On this, he said:

"There has been no communication (on why I was not picked) but once I asked someone what more I need to do, I was told I am old. They told me that above 30, we are not picking anyone. But ultimately, after a year, they picked someone who was around 32-33. I was very vocal that is there any law that once you’re above 30, 35 or even 40 you cannot get picked? Then why don’t you come out with a law itself?"

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #TeamIndia #SLvIND Sheldon Jackson heartbroken after being left out of India’s squad for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka Sheldon Jackson heartbroken after being left out of India’s squad for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka 😔💔#India #TeamIndia #SLvIND https://t.co/9AZwAABPRs

Let's see one more year: Sheldon Jackson's mantra

Despite the ignorance by the selectors, Sheldon Jackson continues to pile on the runs in domestic cricket across formats. He still has the hunger to keep the Indian team dream alive, thanks to his loved ones and also his coaches who keep him motivated. On this, he stated:

"It is very difficult because year in and year out, you’re putting in the hard yards, being consistent, because Indian domestic cricket is so difficult, to be consistent over there year in year out. But that is the motivation for me. The more I don’t get picked, the more I get determined to do it again. Not to prove people, but to prove it to myself that I still have the hunger in me."

In this regard, Sheldon Jackson added:

"I don’t have to prove anything to anyone since I have done that for a long time. But I have the best batting coach in the country and the best trainer. They keep on motivating me that ‘let’s see one more year’. So I say the same to you, ‘let’s see one more year.’"

Apart from being a professional cricketer, Sheldon Jackson also works for the income tax department in Ahmedabad and is grateful for the support they have given to him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far