"They spent some light moments with him" - Yash Dayal's father sheds light on GT supporting young pacer after nightmare outing against KKR

Gujarat Titans (GT) seamer Yash Dayal's father admitted that it was a nightmare outing for his son against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, April 9. Chandrapal Dayal conceded that the entire GT dressing room, led by regular captain Hardik Pandya, backed the youngster after the game.

The final over of the match saw the left-arm seamer concede an eye-watering 31 runs as the KKR needed 29 for victory. Rinku Singh, who was on strike after Umesh Yadav picked up a single off the first delivery, smacked five consecutive sixes to help Kolkata script an unbelievable win.

Speaking to PTI on Monday, April 10, Chandrapal stated that his son told him how the wet conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium didn't allow him to grip the ball properly. He explained:

"It was a nightmare yesterday. They made him [Yash] sit in the centre [in the dressing room] and consoled him. Later, there was naach-gaana [dance, music] and they spent some light moments with him.

"He told me that somehow the ball was slipping out and he was not having a proper grip on the night as he missed his yorkers. Even he tried a slower one from the back of his hand, that too was smashed."

A few overs ago, the game seemed to be in the Titans' pockets as stand-in skipper Rashid Khan picked up the first hat-trick of IPL 2023, dismissing Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Shardul Thakur.

"He bowls the yorker so well but could not get one last night" - Chandrapal Dayal

Rinku Singh. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chandrapal Dayal further admitted that the day belonged to Rinku Singh as Yash Dayal might have felt the pressure due to which his executions failed. He added:

"He just had to smash every ball and they know each other well. It may have come handy for Rinku and it was simply not his day. Many great cricketers have gone through this. These are the moments sport is made up of. Even in life you come across failures, it's important to stand up stronger. He bowls the yorker so well but could not get one last night. Maybe he was done in by pressure."

While KKR will next face SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 14, GT will next lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) a day earlier.

Poll : 0 votes