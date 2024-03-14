"They still don't have a big Indian batter apart from KL Rahul" - Aakash Chopra on Lucknow Super Giants' weaknesses heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra has picked the lack of experienced Indian batters, barring KL Rahul, as one of the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) potential weaknesses heading into IPL 2024.

Rahul played only nine games in IPL 2023 before he was ruled out of the tournament due to a thigh injury. The other Indian batters failed to rise to the occasion, with Ayush Badoni (238) contributing the most runs among them.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Indian batting might once again prove to be the Lucknow Super Giants' Achilles heel.

"Do they have a potential weakness? Among Indian batters, Deepak Hooda's form went awry last time. So Prerak Mankad, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya's batting form. Whether to bat Ayush Badoni up the order or not?" he said (8:25).

"They seemed slightly stuck there because as soon as KL Rahul got injured, the lack of experience in the Indian batting department came to the fore. They still don't have a big Indian batter apart from KL Rahul," the former India opener added.

While acknowledging that Devdutt Padikkal is a welcome addition to the lineup, Chopra added that he needs to bat in the top three.

"You can talk about Devdutt Padikkal but he did not have a good last year in the IPL because he wasn't batting at a good number. They would want to bat him at a good number this time. He should have a confirmed slot in the top three," he stated.

Chopra noted that LSG were overly dependent on their overseas batters last season. He added that the franchise will hope that Rahul is absolutely fit, Deepak Hooda carries his first-class form into the IPL, and Padikkal is a breath of fresh air.

"The lack of experience in Indian fast bowling" - Aakash Chopra on the Lucknow Super Giants' other weakness

Yash Thakur was LSG's most successful seamer in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Lucknow Super Giants also lack experience in the Indian seam-bowling department.

"The lack of experience in Indian fast bowling. Once again, lack of experience is a common thread. You can see that in the form of Indian batters, finishers and bowlers. Although I rate Yash Thakur very highly, he missed a lot of first-class cricket this year," he observed (10:10).

The reputed commentator added that LSG have contrasting experience levels between their Indian and overseas contingent.

"Mohsin Khan has come after dealing with injuries for sure, but we might see Mayank Yadav playing for the first time. So overseas very, very experienced, but Indian experienced players are only a handful," Chopra said.

Chopra acknowledged that the Lucknow Super Giants have the rapidly maturing Ravi Bishnoi and the vastly experienced Amit Mishra in their spin-bowling contingent. However, he added that Krunal Pandya has quite often been found wanting with the ball on batting-friendly surfaces.

