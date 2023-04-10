"They told us Babar Azam needs to be replaced as captain" - PCB chief opens up on chat with Shahid Afridi-led selection committee

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi has made an interesting revelation about Babar Azam when the board had appointed an interim selection committee led by former Pakistan star Shahid Afridi.

Sethi claimed that before the interim selection committee came into full effect, the selectors had discussed their plans for the national team's future. He said that they wanted to relieve Babar from the captaincy duties.

Speaking on a YouTube channel as quoted by The Indian Express, here's what Najam Sethi had to say about his discussions with the committee on Babar Azam's captaincy future:

"We made an interim selection committee when we took charge. Before the selectors came on board, they told us that there will need to be some changes and Babar needs to be replaced as captain as well.

"However, as soon as they were appointed, they said there is no need to replace Babar. I told them that you are entitled to change your mind."

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



Video Credits: Waheed Khan YouTube PCB chairman Najam Sethi on Babar Azam's captaincy, about criticism on his captaincy from the likes of Waheed Khan, Abdul Majid Bhatti, Yahya Hussaini and Mirza Iqbal Baig. #PAKvNZ Video Credits: Waheed Khan YouTube PCB chairman Najam Sethi on Babar Azam's captaincy, about criticism on his captaincy from the likes of Waheed Khan, Abdul Majid Bhatti, Yahya Hussaini and Mirza Iqbal Baig. #PAKvNZ Video Credits: Waheed Khan YouTube https://t.co/YRcql7V70y

Najam Sethi backs Babar Azam to remain Pakistan skipper

The interim committee was then replaced by a permanent committee and now Babar Azam is still backed as the Pakistan skipper. Najam Sethi feels that criticism will naturally come if Pakistan doesn't perform well and Babar needs to ensure the team does well consistently.

On this, Sethi stated:

"As long as Babar is a successful batsman and a successful captain, he will remain captain. If you continue to lose series, people will start questioning your captaincy and other qualities."

Sethi had also tweeted last week, rubbishing all the rumors about PCB not backing Babar for the captaincy role. He had written:

"Babar Azam came to see me today. I told him he will lead the ODI and T20I national team against New Zealand. And then @TheRealPCB announced the squads. So all those who were spreading fake fears are out of jobs today."

Najam Sethi @najamsethi Babar Azam came to see me today. I told him he will lead the ODI and T20I national team against New Zealand. And then @TheRealPCB announced the squads. So all those who were spreading fake fears are out of jobs today. Babar Azam came to see me today. I told him he will lead the ODI and T20I national team against New Zealand. And then @TheRealPCB announced the squads. So all those who were spreading fake fears are out of jobs today.

Pakistan will now host New Zealand for a five-match T20I series beginning on April 14.

Poll : 0 votes