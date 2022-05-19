"They should try to bring back Lockie Ferguson" - Parthiv Patel on a potential change for GT against RCB in IPL 2022 

Former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel feels the Gujarat Titans (GT) should consider recalling speedster Lockie Ferguson back into the playing XI for their final league stage match. The New Zealand international has not been part of the team in their last two matches.

Ferguson has forged an impeccable partnership with Mohammad Shami over the course of the tournament so far. With 12 wickets at an average of 32.00, the right-arm pacer is just one wicket away from equalling his best-ever wicket tally in the IPL.

Noting that GT can do with just one spinner on a Wankhede surface that has not aided spin so far, Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"If the surface at the Wankhede is not showing any turn, then they should try to bring back Lockie Ferguson. Otherwise, I don't see any change. If Ferguson indeed comes in, two changes might be required to accommodate him. Wade and Sai Kishore can make way for Ferguson and an Indian batter like Sai Sudharsan."

Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore has settled well in the GT setup so far after three wickets at an economy of just 6.33. But he could find himself out of the playing XI in the final fixture of their league stage as well as the playoffs.

"GT have luxury, so they can afford to make little tweaks" - Pragyan Ojha

The Hardik Pandya-led side became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. They even sealed their place for Qualifier 1 following a comfortable win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous outing.

Noting that GT should bring back Ferguson as he is a match-winner, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha said during the same interaction:

"When you have a bowler who can bowl fast and make a difference in the game straight away, especially in dew, then he should be brought in. They have luxury, so you can afford to make little tweaks. Lockie Ferguson is important in the grand scheme of things."

The franchise will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a bid to end their stellar league stage on a high. The contest is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium on May 19 (Thursday).

