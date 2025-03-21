"They try to pick players who do 2 jobs" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's strengths ahead of IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the plethora of all-rounders in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad as their biggest strength ahead of IPL 2025. He noted that the five-time champions prefer picking multi-faceted players.

Ad

Three players with multiple skills - Ravindra Jadeja (₹18 crore), Shivam Dube (₹12 crore) and MS Dhoni (₹4 crore) - were among CSK's five retentions ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Rachin Ravindra (₹4 crore), Ravichandran Ashwin (₹9.75 crore), Vijay Shankar (₹1.20 crore), Sam Curran (₹2.40 crore), Jamie Overton (₹1.50 crore) and Shreyas Gopal (₹30 lakh) were the prominent all-rounders acquired by the franchise at the mega auction last November.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that the presence of many multi-skilled players is the Chennai Super Kings' biggest positive heading into IPL 2025.

Ad

Trending

"The biggest strength of this team is the all-rounders because they have many. Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube bowl, Ravindra Jadeja bats and bowls, MS Dhoni is a proper batter, and Ravichandran Ashwin can bat. Sam Curran and Jamie Overton are also like that. They try to pick players who do two jobs. So all-round ability is top-class," he said (4:30).

Ad

Ad

Chopra noted that the CSK squad is replete with top-quality experienced players.

"They have experience and expertise. They always make a team filled with experience. They have a lot of experience, whether it's Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaiwad, Jadeja, Ashwin or Dhoni. If you see every individual separately, you will find quality everywhere," he observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that CSK also challenge themselves to get the job done with players who weren't succeeding elsewhere. While citing Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane's examples from the last few seasons, he opined that the best of Deepak Hooda and Rahul Tripathi might come for the Chennai-based franchise.

Ad

"As soon as the ball starts turning, they can unleash 3 spinners" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's other strengths ahead of IPL 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin was one of the spinners acquired by CSK at the IPL 2025 auction. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra chose three potent spinners' presence as another of the Chennai Super Kings' strengths ahead of IPL 2025.

Ad

"Spin is phenomenal because they have Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad. As soon as the ball starts turning, they can unleash three spinners. On a turning surface, Ashwin, Jadeja and Noor, how will you hit the ball far? So that is their big, big, big strength," he said (5:05).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that CSK have many seam-bowling options and generally enjoy a good run at their home ground.

Ad

"They have a plethora of fast-bowling options. They have tried to cover all the bases. So I do feel that they have a strength in this department as well. Last but not the least, they do very well at home. This team has made Chepauk a fortress," Chopra observed.

The Chennai Super Kings won five of their seven home games in IPL 2024. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) were the only teams to beat Ruturaj Gaikwad and company at Chepuak last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback