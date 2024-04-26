"They are trying their best to save the bowlers from criticism by dropping catches" - Fans react to PBKS' dismal fielding display vs KKR in IPL 2024 

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been a disastrous unit in the field and the cricketing world did not spare them with a barrage of criticism on social media. The Sam Curran-led side dropped three regulation chances inside the powerplay in the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

PBKS opted to bowl first after winning the toss, and were on the receiving end of the carnage by the in-form opening pair of Sunil Narine and Phil Salt. The visitors had a chance to send back Narine as early as the third over after Harshal Patel outfoxed him with a slower delivery.

The left-handed batter tried to dissect the gap between point and short third man, but his uppish found was not far away from Harpreet Brar. The all-rounder had to dive a bit, but had two hands on the ball before spilling the chance.

Skipper Sam Curran also put down a regulation catch at mid-off in the final over of the powerplay to give Phil Salt a major reprieve.

The opening duo have made the most of their second chances to record their respective fifties and set KKR up for a projected historic score. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

"PBKS are trying their best to save the bowlers from criticism by dropping catches," one fan wrote.

"Catch pakadte nahi.. GT and PBKS should be demoted to PSL," another fan remarked.

"The state of this fielding from PBKS," one tweet read.

PBKS do not have any designated fielding coach

A vast majority of the IPL franchises dedicate significant importance to their fielding, and have hired renowned former players like Jonty Rhodes and Ryan Ten Doeschate in their coaching staff. However, PBKS' coaching unit, which includes names like Trevor Bayliss, Sanjay Bangar, and Brad Haddin to oversee the proceedings, do not have a designated fielding coach, much like they did not have in the previous season.

PBKS finally held onto a catch to dismiss Sunil Narine. Jonny Bairstow held onto a simple catch at long on off Rahul Chahar's bowling to end the opening batter's innings of 71 runs off 32 deliveries.

