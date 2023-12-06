Irfan Pathan has questioned Ricky Ponting for his inability to resolve the Delhi Capitals' middle-order issues despite being their head coach for a considerable while.

The Capitals have never won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, with their runners-up finish in the 2020 edition of the tournament being their best performance so far. They finished ninth in the 10-team league last season and have released a plethora of players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

While previewing the auction on Star Sports, Pathan was asked whether the Delhi Capitals will be looking for backups for the injured Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant. While replying in the affirmative, the former India all-rounder criticized Ponting for failing to address their middle-order concerns, elaborating:

"Ideally, you would like to have [backups]. They will be putting a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of Rishabh Pant, who is going to be coming back from a big injury. The two slots in the middle order have been the real problem."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"What I am surprised about with the Delhi Capitals is that they have had one coach for so many years in Ricky Ponting and they haven't got the results. Despite that, they have given him a free hand and still he is not able to find guys in the middle order who can finish games."

Pathan highlighted that Indian batters who can play spin very well on slow and low pitches are required at the Capitals' home ground. He added that finding such players will be the biggest challenge for the franchise.

"Daryl Mitchell is a great suggestion" - Sanjay Manjrekar on a middle-order batter the Delhi Capitals could look to acquire

Daryl Mitchell impressed as a middle-order batter in the 2023 ODI World Cup. [P/C: Getty]

Sanjay Manjrekar was further asked whether the Delhi Capitals could look to acquire one among Rachin Ravindra, Travis Head, Tristan Stubbs and Daryl Mitchell. He cast his vote for the New Zealand right-hander, reasoning:

"Daryl Mitchell is a great suggestion. Recently on Indian pitches, he showed his class as well. They have got foreigners - David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, who are likely to come in. So they have foreign slots open and I think Daryl Mitchell would be a great fit."

The former India batter added:

"Simply put, they have got enough pace bowlers and spin bowlers, all they need is a No. 4 and a No. 6 assuming Rishabh Pant is fit enough to bat at No. 5. So two good batters and Daryl Mitchell as an overseas option can fit in really nicely."

The Delhi Capitals have an available purse of ₹28.95 crore heading into the auction. They can acquire a maximum of nine players and have four vacant overseas positions.

