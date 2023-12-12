"They will have to buy everyone who bats there" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals' lower-middle-order problem heading into IPL 2024 auction

Aakash Chopra believes the Delhi Capitals need to bolster their lower-middle order at the IPL 2024 auction.

The Capitals released 11 players ahead of the auction, including a plethora of middle-order batters - Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan and Priyam Garg. They have a remaining purse of ₹28.95 crore and can buy a maximum of nine players, including four foreigners.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked lower-middle-order batting as the Delhi Capitals' biggest concern and opined that they would have to acquire virtually everyone who bats at those positions. He elaborated (4:10):

"They have released Phil Salt, who was playing decently. They have released Rilee Rossouw and Rovman Powell as well. So who will bat down the order? They were a top-heavy team till last year and they are still a top-heavy team."

The former India opener added:

"They have David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Yash Dhull but no one down the order. So this team's biggest problem is their lower-middle-order batting. They need lower-middle-order batters, so they will have to buy everyone who bats there."

Chopra was particularly disappointed with Rovman Powell's release. He claimed the West Indies big-hitter could have done that job but was strangely not given enough chances despite performing decently.

"There is always a question about Anrich Nortje's availability" - Aakash Chopra says Delhi Capitals need to buy fast bowlers

Anrich Nortje has been laid low by injuries lately. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra reckons the Delhi Capitals need to acquire seamers, especially considering the uncertainties surrounding Anrich Nortje's availability. He said (3:30):

"They have released two left-arm pacers. They said they neither need Mustafizur Rahman nor Chetan Sakariya. They have left Kamlesh Nagarkoti as well. So they will have to buy fast bowlers because there is always a question about Anrich Nortje's availability."

While acknowledging that the Capitals have a decent Indian seam-bowling lineup, the reputed commentator added that they would need at least one additional fast bowler. He stated:

"It is always doubtful whether he will be fit or not. They haven't released him, they are keeping him as a part of the team but availability will be under question. They have Mukesh Kumar, whose stature has grown, and Ishant Sharma, and Khaleel Ahmed is also doing well, but still one more."

Apart from Nortje, Lungi Ngidi is the only other overseas seamer in the Delhi Capitals' squad. They might acquire a big-ticket seamer, considering they have a huge budget at their disposal.

