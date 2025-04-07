"They will collapse if you prepare a turning pitch for them" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's IPL 2025 loss vs GT

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned the pitch prepared for the SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) IPL 2025 home game against the Gujarat Titans (GT). He opined that the destructive SRH batting lineup is bound to collapse on bowler-friendly surfaces.

SRH managed only 152/8 after being asked to bat first by GT skipper Shubman Gill in Match 19 of IPL 2025 in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6. The visitors achieved the target with seven wickets and 20 deliveries to spare to hand Pat Cummins and company their fourth consecutive defeat.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that the pitch prepared for Sunday's game wasn't to SRH's liking.

"Hyderabad are not getting the pitch they want. What sort of pitch did you prepare? They will collapse if you prepare a turning pitch for them, and that's become a reality. It used to be a six-hitting capital, and they hit only two sixes, that too in the end," he said (2:10).

Chopra pointed out that SRH wouldn't have posted a big score on the Hyderabad pitch even if they had batted well.

"However, a 150-run pitch. If you had played extremely well, it was a 170-run pitch. This wasn't a 250 to 270-run pitch. Things have changed, and suddenly, the dreaded team is looking meek because this pitch doesn't suit them. Whoever came kept hitting and got out," he observed.

Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored for the SunRisers Hyderabad against the Gujarat Titans with a 34-ball 31. Heinrich Klaasen (27 off 19) and Pat Cummins (22* off 9) were the only other SRH players to score more than 20 runs.

"Will he take 5 wickets in the next match?" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mohammed Siraj's spell in GT's IPL 2025 win vs SRH

Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets in GT's IPL 2025 clash against SRH. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Gujarat Titans' bowling, Aakash Chopra lauded Mohammed Siraj (4/17 in four overs) for bowling a potent spell.

"Wickets were taken at the start. Mohammed Siraj - Miyan Magic didn't pick up any wickets in the first match, took two in the second, three in the third, and four in the fourth. Will he take five wickets in the next match? His bowling has been outstanding," he said (2:45) in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the GT seamer was penetrative both with the new and the old ball.

"He even said that he can apply the saliva now. So the ball reverses as well. He pitched the ball up and kept it within the stumps. He dismissed the openers and picked up wickets in the end as well. He was absolutely stellar," Chopra observed.

Chopra also praised Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore for bowling impressive spells for the visitors.

"Along with him, Prasidh Krishna. He bowled very well by hitting the back of the length. Sai Kishore is unstoppable. Sai is flying high. Despite Rashid Khan not taking a single wicket and Ishant Sharma getting hit for 53 runs in four overs, the entire team could make only 152 runs," he elaborated.

Prasidh Krishna registered figures of 2/25 in four overs. Sai Kishore also picked up two wickets and conceded only 24 runs in his four overs.

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More