"They will just do a bit of window shopping" - Aakash Chopra names teams who can't afford a bidding war in IPL 2023 auction

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the teams that won't go into a bidding war during the IPL 2023 auction.

Chopra feels that these teams have very little purse to afford any star player, and will be keen to fill in the gaps in their squad more than anything else. RR have a remaining purse of INR 13.2 crore, while RCB (INR 8.75 crore) and KKR (INR 7.05 crore) have even lesser in their kitty.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about the aforementioned teams:

"RCB, RR and KKR don't have to do much shopping. They will just do a bit of window shopping and even if they wish to buy someone, they can't because they just don't have the budget."

Aakash Chopra tips all-rounders to dominate IPL 2023 auction

Aakash Chopra feels all-rounders will go for a premium in the IPL 2023 auction. There are surely many star overseas all-rounders like Sam Curran, Cameron Green, and Ben Stokes on the priority list of many teams.

However, there will also be a few uncapped all-rounders, who may interest multiple teams and go for a huge sum. On this, Chopra stated:

"Other teams will probably splurge huge sums while filling bigger holes, but I feel all-rounders are going to have a field day in the auction."

JioCinema @JioCinema



in our Auction War Room as the gets picked up for 20 crores.



Watch 🏻 LIVE on



#TATAIPLAuction @IPL Cameron Green goes to __ 🤔in our Auction War Room as thegets picked up for 20 crores.Watch @mastercardindia Match Centre LIVE for more🏻 LIVE on #JioCinema #TATAIPLAuction OnJioCinema #IPL2023Auction Cameron Green goes to __ 🤔🔥 in our Auction War Room as the 🇦🇺 gets picked up for 20 crores. Watch @mastercardindia Match Centre LIVE for more 👉🏻 LIVE on #JioCinema 📲#TATAIPLAuction #TATAIPLAuctionOnJioCinema #IPL2023Auction | @IPL https://t.co/FJjLeemMTx

RCB retained players: Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Faf Du Plessis, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga.

RR retained players: Sanju Samson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Obed Mccoy, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult.

KKR retained players (with trades): Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee.

Poll : 0 votes