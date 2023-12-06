"They will have to make this tough decision" - Irfan Pathan says Punjab Kings might have to choose between Liam Livingstone and Sikandar Raza

Irfan Pathan wants the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to give Sikandar Raza more chances in IPL 2024, highlighting that the franchise might have to choose between him and Liam Livingstone.

PBKS have retained six overseas players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Assuming they don't acquire any other enticing option at the auction, they might field three among Jonny Bairstow, Livingstone, Raza and Sam Curran, along with either Kagiso Rabada or Nathan Ellis as their four overseas players.

Previewing the auction on Star Sports, Pathan opined that Livingstone might have to make way to accommodate Raza in the Punjab Kings' playing XI. He said:

"They have Sikandar Raza in the backups. I want to see him playing regularly. They will have to make this tough decision. It will be between either Liam Livingstone or Sikandar Raza because both have pretty similar skills."

Pathan reckons Sam Curran can alternatively be left out, with both spin-bowling all-rounders being fielded in the XI. He stated:

"Depending on the conditions and pitches, you might see Sam Curran going out and both of these guys, Sikandar Raza and Livingstone, playing. Then you might see one more Indian fast bowler playing there."

PBKS are unlikely to leave out Livingstone, considering his match-winning abilities with the bat. Curran should also ideally be preferred over Raza in all conditions unless the England seam-bowling all-rounder is woefully out of form.

"They are set" - Sanjay Manjrekar on the Punjab Kings heading into IPL 2024 auction

The Punjab Kings finished eighth in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Sanjay Manjrekar feels the Punjab Kings' playing XI is virtually set ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. He observed:

"If you look at their players - Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran and Nathan Ellis, who I like in Indian conditions. They have got Harpreet Brar to bowl some left-arm spin. They have got Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh - they are set.

However, Irfan Pathan opined that the IPL 2014 finalists need to beef up their spin-bowling resources. He reasoned:

"I will definitely add one spinner if I can find a good quality spinner. Ideally, a left-arm spinner because if you look at those spinners, Rahul Chahar can be hot and cold and Harpreet Brar is slightly inexperienced."

Pathan added that it would be fantastic if PBKS could add another fast bowler as well, considering they have a hefty available purse of ₹29.10 crore.

