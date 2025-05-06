  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "They will be thankful they got 1 point" - Mohammad Kaif on DC after IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

"They will be thankful they got 1 point" - Mohammad Kaif on DC after IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

By Kartik Iyer
Modified May 06, 2025 10:45 IST
DC seemingly posted a below-par total in their IPL 2025 clash against SRH. [P/C: iplt20.com]
DC seemingly posted a below-par total in their IPL 2025 clash against SRH. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Former India player Mohammad Kaif has opined that the Delhi Capitals (DC) would be grateful to bag a point from their IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He reasoned that SRH were better placed before rain halted the proceedings.

Ad

DC set SRH a 134-run target in Match 55 of IPL 2025 in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5. However, the home team couldn't start their chase due to heavy rain and a wet outfield, with both sides resultantly awarded a point apiece.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Match Point', Kaif reckoned that DC would be happy they got a point. However, the former India batter acknowledged that Axar Patel and company have a tough road ahead to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"They will be thankful they got one point because they hadn't scored too many runs. Hyderabad were ahead in this match. Getting one point means you are still alive. You can come in the top four if you win continuous matches, but the upcoming matches are difficult. They have matches against good teams," he said.
Ad

While noting that Ashutosh Sharma saved DC's pride a little in Monday's game, Kaif added that their batting has floundered in their last few matches.

"However, they have gotten a chance to come back again. They were 62/6. Then Ashutosh Sharma saved their honor a little. Otherwise, the batting flopped, if we talk about this match, and this has not happened for the first time. Their form has dropped in the last few matches. They started well, but their form has dropped slightly in the business end," he observed.
Ad

Ashutosh Sharma smashed 41 runs off 26 deliveries in DC's IPL 2025 clash against SRH. He added 66 runs for the seventh wicket with Tristan Stubbs (41* off 36) after the visitors had been reduced to 62/6.

"Their bowling is also not in form now" - Mohammad Kaif on DC's problems after IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Kuldeep Yadav hasn&#039;t been at his potent best in DC&#039;s last few games in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]
Kuldeep Yadav hasn't been at his potent best in DC's last few games in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Mohammad Kaif highlighted that the Delhi Capitals have struggled with both bat and ball lately.

Ad
"Their bowling is also not in form now. If we look at the previous match, KKR scored 200 runs against them, and they lost that match. So they are conceding 200 runs, and they are losing batting form too. KL Rahul had started well. Karun Nair scored close to 90 in the first match he played. He hasn't scored runs after that. Faf du Plessis has looked in little form," he said.
Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator urged Faf Du Plessis and KL Rahul to take greater responsibility in their remaining three league games.

"I feel the senior players, KL Rahul and Faf, will have to take charge because they have played earlier in this phase. They have been captains of their franchises. They have experience. Faf needs to play well. They made a mistake in not opening with Abishek Porel in this match. Abishek Porel hadn't given bad starts," Kaif elaborated.

To conclude, Mohammad Kaif noted that the time for ifs and buts has passed. He added that the Delhi Capitals need to be at the top of their game in their final three league matches to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive.

About the author
Kartik Iyer

Kartik Iyer

Twitter icon

Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.

Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.

Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Kartik Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications