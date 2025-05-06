"They will be thankful they got 1 point" - Mohammad Kaif on DC after IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Former India player Mohammad Kaif has opined that the Delhi Capitals (DC) would be grateful to bag a point from their IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He reasoned that SRH were better placed before rain halted the proceedings.

DC set SRH a 134-run target in Match 55 of IPL 2025 in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5. However, the home team couldn't start their chase due to heavy rain and a wet outfield, with both sides resultantly awarded a point apiece.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Match Point', Kaif reckoned that DC would be happy they got a point. However, the former India batter acknowledged that Axar Patel and company have a tough road ahead to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

"They will be thankful they got one point because they hadn't scored too many runs. Hyderabad were ahead in this match. Getting one point means you are still alive. You can come in the top four if you win continuous matches, but the upcoming matches are difficult. They have matches against good teams," he said.

While noting that Ashutosh Sharma saved DC's pride a little in Monday's game, Kaif added that their batting has floundered in their last few matches.

"However, they have gotten a chance to come back again. They were 62/6. Then Ashutosh Sharma saved their honor a little. Otherwise, the batting flopped, if we talk about this match, and this has not happened for the first time. Their form has dropped in the last few matches. They started well, but their form has dropped slightly in the business end," he observed.

Ashutosh Sharma smashed 41 runs off 26 deliveries in DC's IPL 2025 clash against SRH. He added 66 runs for the seventh wicket with Tristan Stubbs (41* off 36) after the visitors had been reduced to 62/6.

"Their bowling is also not in form now" - Mohammad Kaif on DC's problems after IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Kuldeep Yadav hasn't been at his potent best in DC's last few games in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Mohammad Kaif highlighted that the Delhi Capitals have struggled with both bat and ball lately.

"Their bowling is also not in form now. If we look at the previous match, KKR scored 200 runs against them, and they lost that match. So they are conceding 200 runs, and they are losing batting form too. KL Rahul had started well. Karun Nair scored close to 90 in the first match he played. He hasn't scored runs after that. Faf du Plessis has looked in little form," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator urged Faf Du Plessis and KL Rahul to take greater responsibility in their remaining three league games.

"I feel the senior players, KL Rahul and Faf, will have to take charge because they have played earlier in this phase. They have been captains of their franchises. They have experience. Faf needs to play well. They made a mistake in not opening with Abishek Porel in this match. Abishek Porel hadn't given bad starts," Kaif elaborated.

To conclude, Mohammad Kaif noted that the time for ifs and buts has passed. He added that the Delhi Capitals need to be at the top of their game in their final three league matches to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive.

