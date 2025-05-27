  • home icon
"Thinks he is Viv Richards and puts lots of antics" - Fans slam Rajat Patidar for another failure in crucial LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified May 27, 2025 23:41 IST
[Credit: Getty, @Owais11_, @Knaru72Narendra, @RDneruppuda X handles]
[Credit: Getty, @Owais11_, @Knaru72Narendra, @RDneruppuda X handles]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar fell early once again in a crucial IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 27. With a win required for a top-two finish heading into the playoffs, RCB were set a massive target of 228.

The chase got off to a terrific start with the opening partnership adding 61 from 34 deliveries as Patidar walked into bat at No.3. However, after smashing a boundary and a maximum, the 31-year-old cut a harmless slow and short delivery straight to backward point to be dismissed for 14 off seven deliveries.

Dealing with an injury, Patidar is playing his second consecutive game as an Impact Sub. His season has gone downhill after a positive start, with the RCB skipper scoring only 271 runs in 12 innings at an average of 22.58.

Fans on X slammed Patidar for falling early in a crucial contest, saying:

Patidar thinks he is Viv Richards and puts lots of antics while. He has terribly underperformed this season
Fans continued going hard at Patidar for his low score, with one saying:

"Embarrassing campaign from Rajat Patidar. He's not stepped up when runs were demanded of him. So poor."
"No drop catch no party for patidar," tweeted a fan.
"Rajat Patidar is a very good player of spin and pace when the ball doesn't swing and the ball doesn't spin," a fan said.
RCB on course for memorable win despite Patidar's dismissal

Despite Rajat Patidar's failure, RCB continued their spirited run chase with Virat Kohli leading the way. The champion batter scored a brilliant 54 off 30 deliveries with 10 boundaries to lay the ideal platform.

Following his dismissal, stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma took matters into his hands, reaching his half-century off a mere 22 balls to resurrect RCB's innings from 123/4. He is currently on an incredible 77 from 30 deliveries.

He has been well supported by Mayank Agarwal, who reached 40 off 22 balls as RCB moved to 221/4 in 18 overs. They require only seven runs to win off the final two overs with six wickets in hand.

A win confirms RCB a top-two finish, meaning they will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

