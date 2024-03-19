"This is the best thing to have happened in MI" - Lasith Malinga on the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya for IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling coach Lasith Malinga believes the return of the star duo, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, is the best thing for the franchise to look forward to in IPL 2024.

While Bumrah missed IPL 2023 with an injury, Hardik was with the Gujarat Titans for the last two seasons before returning to MI in an off-season all-cash trade deal.

Despite the pair's absence, MI finished third last season, losing in Qualifier 2 to eventual runners-up GT.

Speaking to reporters after the MI junior tournament, Malinga banked on the experience Bumrah and Hardik bring to the table.

"Experience, we can't buy that. They are in top form as well. Bumrah has been playing Test cricket over the last few months and has performed really well. Plus, they have the knowledge and experience of T20 cricket. How they handle things, they can share with all the youngsters in our team. This is the best thing to have happened in MI," said Malinga.

While Bumrah has been integral to MI's five IPL titles from 2013 to 2020, Hardik partook in their last four triumphs in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

The all-rounder will also captain MI in the upcoming season after leading GT to a title and runners-up finish in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

"We always want big-hearted bowlers" - Lasith Malinga

Expand Tweet

Lasith Malinga felt contrary to the common belief of T20 being a batters' game, it is the bowlers who are the real match-winners.

MI invested heavily in strengthening its pace-bowling department during the mini-auction, with the buys of Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, and Nuwan Thushara, among others.

"Most people think T20 is the batters' game, but I still feel bowlers win matches. That's why we (MI) want big-hearted bowlers. Like Boom (Bumrah) and Aksah Madhwal, for example. These are two good Indian bowlers who have experience of playing (for MI). MI always believes in having a proper fast-bowling unit. And I feel we have got that this time," said Malinga.

Malinga also spoke about working closely with Akash Madhwal, who stepped up in Bumrah's absence last year with 14 wickets in eight games.

"He is good and has a lot of potential. Confidence-wise he is really strong. He knows exactly what to do. We just have to keep talking to him. I want to know what he is from the inside. I like to share my experiences with him, and try and get from him his thought process about things," concluded Malinga.

Madhwal's stunning performances in the second half of the IPL 2023 season helped MI's qualification to the playoffs. The five-time champions open their 2024 campaign with a blockbuster clash against the GT at Ahmedabad on March 24.