"This is career-ending batting" - Mohammad Kaif on Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's mauling of bowlers in SRH's IPL 2024 win vs LSG

Mohammad Kaif has noted that Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's destructive batting could end a few bowlers' careers. The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening pair smashed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowlers all around the park in their IPL 2024 clash in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8.

LSG set SRH a 166-run target after opting to bat first. Head and Abhishek then stitched together an unbroken 167-run partnership in just 9.4 overs to help the hosts register a comprehensive win and climb to the third position on the points table.

Reviewing the game on Star Sports, Kaif pointed out that the Australian mindset has been instilled in the SRH lineup and that Head and Abhishek's batting approach threatens the bowlers' careers.

"Pat Cummins - Aussie captain, Travis Head - player from Australia. So this is the Aussie intent. I remember the 2003 World Cup final - Australia against India. The conditions were overcast. We won the toss and (Sourav) Ganguly said we would win the match as the ball would swing. Australia made 360," he said.

"This has not happened for the first time. We have seen in this entire IPL that bowlers are unable to stop these two batters. This is career-ending batting, that the bowler is dropped from the next match, they are batting like that," Kaif added.

Head clubbed eight fours and as many sixes in his unbeaten 30-ball 89. Abhishek's unbeaten 75 off 28 deliveries was studded with eight fours and six maximums.

"This wasn't slogging but top-class batting" - Mohammad Kaif on Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's partnership

Both Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have strike rates over 200 in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Mohammad Kaif noted that Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's approach was in sharp contrast to the Lucknow Super Giants' top-order batters.

"The intent we should have seen from Lucknow in a big match was totally missing. They scored 27 runs in six overs and SRH reached 100 in six overs. This wasn't slogging but top-class batting. It's just watch the ball and hit the ball. They moved the right leg away and played shots off good balls," he observed.

The former India batter warned the Gujarat Titans and the Punjab Kings, who will be the SunRisers Hyderabad's opponents in their last two league games at home.

"I believe there was another test in today's game. Hyderabad showed that they can play like this when a do-or-die game comes. Winning the match by 10 wickets is a statement to the other teams who will come to play here. Gujarat will come to play the next match at this ground. Come with a plan," Kaif stated.

SRH's crushing win against LSG helped them boost their net run rate to 0.406. A win in either of their two remaining league games will likely be enough to guarantee them a playoff berth.

