“This was the first year I played only 9 games” – R Ashwin loses cool while opening up about IPL 2025 amid trade rumors [Watch]

Legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin visibly got angry while opening up about his IPL 2025 season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) amid question marks over his future at the Chennai-based franchise. The all-rounder pointed out that this was the first year in the T20 league where he played fewer games after nearly 15 years in the tournament. The 38-year-old also claimed that he has yet to receive clarity from the five-time champions regarding his future.
The statement came amid reports that R Ashwin will part ways with CSK ahead of IPL 2026 retentions.
On Monday, August 11, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat':
“5:23- There is no communication from my end. I can ask for clarity, which I’ve done a long time ago. What I’ve done, what’s my role, and how can I get better? I’ve asked all these because I played nine matches last year in all of these years of playing in the IPL."
"[Looking pissed] That was the first year when I only played nine games. Previously, I played almost every game in whichever franchise I represented. So, that was the first time. This was my first experience,” he added.
Notably, R Ashwin had a poor season with the Super Kings in IPL 2025. The seasoned veteran managed just seven scalps in nine games. With the bat, he scored 33 runs in four innings.
“That’s a decision the franchise has to make” – R Ashwin on IPL trade rumors with RR captain
R Ashwin further claimed that the franchise will take the final call amid IPL trade rumors with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper, Sanju Samson, who might reportedly leave the Jaipur-based team. He said in the same video:
“7:53 – Let’s just put it simply. If I am not in the CSK’s team, they have a free purse of INR 9.75 crore. So, it’s a positive for them, there’s no doubt about it. But that’s a decision the franchise has to make. Sometimes, in coordination with the players. They will ask whether you’ll play the [given] roles or if you want to leave. So, these are the conversations. If I’ve the clarity, I’ll tell you. As of now, I don’t have classified information if Sanju is coming and I am going.”
Notably, the Super Kings will be keen to turn things around next season after finishing at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, managing just four wins in 14 games.
