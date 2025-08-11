“This was the first year I played only 9 games” – R Ashwin loses cool while opening up about IPL 2025 amid trade rumors [Watch]

Legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin visibly got angry while opening up about his IPL 2025 season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) amid question marks over his future at the Chennai-based franchise. The all-rounder pointed out that this was the first year in the T20 league where he played fewer games after nearly 15 years in the tournament. The 38-year-old also claimed that he has yet to receive clarity from the five-time champions regarding his future.

Ad

The statement came amid reports that R Ashwin will part ways with CSK ahead of IPL 2026 retentions.

On Monday, August 11, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat':

“5:23- There is no communication from my end. I can ask for clarity, which I’ve done a long time ago. What I’ve done, what’s my role, and how can I get better? I’ve asked all these because I played nine matches last year in all of these years of playing in the IPL."

Ad

Trending

"[Looking pissed] That was the first year when I only played nine games. Previously, I played almost every game in whichever franchise I represented. So, that was the first time. This was my first experience,” he added.

Notably, R Ashwin had a poor season with the Super Kings in IPL 2025. The seasoned veteran managed just seven scalps in nine games. With the bat, he scored 33 runs in four innings.

Ad

Ad

“That’s a decision the franchise has to make” – R Ashwin on IPL trade rumors with RR captain

R Ashwin further claimed that the franchise will take the final call amid IPL trade rumors with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper, Sanju Samson, who might reportedly leave the Jaipur-based team. He said in the same video:

Ad

“7:53 – Let’s just put it simply. If I am not in the CSK’s team, they have a free purse of INR 9.75 crore. So, it’s a positive for them, there’s no doubt about it. But that’s a decision the franchise has to make. Sometimes, in coordination with the players. They will ask whether you’ll play the [given] roles or if you want to leave. So, these are the conversations. If I’ve the clarity, I’ll tell you. As of now, I don’t have classified information if Sanju is coming and I am going.”

Notably, the Super Kings will be keen to turn things around next season after finishing at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, managing just four wins in 14 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More