"This is your franchise; make it or break it"- KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir on conversation with Shahrukh Khan ahead of IPL 2024

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Gautam Gambhir has returned to the franchise as a mentor ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Gambhir is naturally a fan favorite in Kolkata, having won the title with the Knight Riders in the 2012 and 2014 editions of the IPL.

Gambhir had taken over the reins in IPL 2011 during a tough time for KKR as they had been underperforming in the initial three seasons. However, he laid the foundation of a strong team that made it to the Eliminator in his first season and then won a couple of titles.

Speaking on the show Knights Unplugged, here's what Gautam Gambhir had to say about the conversation between him and KKR co-owner and Bollywood Superstar Shahrukh Khan:

"He (Shahrukh) told me the same thing that he told me in 2011 when I joined as a player. 'This is your franchise; make it or break it.' I don't know what's going to happen. But I assure you that whenever I leave this place, it will be in a much better position."

KKR made it to the IPL 2021 final, but since have finished in seventh position in back-to-back seasons. They would hope that Gambhir's appointment as mentor is just the boost they need to get back to their glory days.

"I'm a very tough guy to handle"- Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir is also known to wear his heart on his sleeve while being a part of the cricketing action, be it as a player or as a mentor. However, he accepted that because of the passion he had to take KKR to new heights as captain, he did give Shahrukh Khan and KKR CEO Venky Mysore some tough times.

On this, Gambhir stated:

"I'm a very tough guy to handle. I have to thank SRK (Shahrukh Khan) and Venky bhai (CEO Venky Mysore) who is here as well. They have taken a lot of my tantrums and stubbornness for such a long period of time."

KKR will begin their IPL 2024 campaign at the Eden Gardens with their first game against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday, March 23.