"This is a very good team and I expect them to qualify for the playoffs once again" - Aakash Chopra predicts RR to perform well in IPL 2023

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will make it to the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The Sanju Samson-led side finished second in the points table in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and ended up as runner-up after losing to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final.

The inaugural champions made a few changes to their side at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in December. The franchise head into the new campaign with a few minor concerns in terms of energy, but still have a bolstering squad that could trouble the opposition.

Predicting Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal to be RR's leaders in terms of runs and wickets respectively, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"I predict Buttler to be RR's highest run scorer and Chahal to be the highest wicket-taker yet again. India are not using Chahal well and that might be an incentive for him to perform better and silence the critics. Again, this is a very good team and I expect them to qualify for the playoffs once again."

Jos Buttler had a prolific campaign during IPL 2022, ending up as the Orange Cap winner with 863 runs, which included four centuries. The same goes for Yuzvendra Chahal, the winner of the IPL 2022 Purple Cap. The leg-spinner made a serious impression after being released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He will be on the lookout for wickets with Kuldeep Yadav claiming his spot in the ODI side with the 2023 World Cup approaching thick and fast. Chahal's poor form has forced him out of contention while the left-arm spinner has delivered wickets at will in national colors.

"They have two key players missing in Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted the glaring absence of Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy in the Rajasthan Royals squad.

The Indian pacer has been officially ruled out of the tournament by the franchise due to a long-term injury. He last played in the away series against Zimbabwe and was part of the India 'A' team that took on New Zealand in September as well.

McCoy, however, has reported for pre-season training, but his fitness status is yet to be completely known. Noting that RR is still a solid team despite the absentees, Chopra said:

"RR had made it to the finals last year, they could not clear the last hurdle. But, RR had made a good team at the auctions and the team is still good, although they have two key players missing in Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy."

The Royals will open their campaign with a contest against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 2.

Will RR qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

