"This guy just came in, bang bang bang, and became the Orange Cap holder?"- Chris Gayle on Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction

Former West Indies legendary batter Chris Gayle and Indian star Virat Kohli are great friends and a big reason for that was their time together at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.

The duo have had some incredible partnerships over the years, and naturally, were also in the running together for the Orange Cap. Gayle recalled a time when Kohli had the Orange Cap and a few great games helped the southpaw overtake him.

On the show ‘My Time with Virat’ on Jio Cinema, here's what Chris Gayle had to say about Virat Kohli's competitive nature:

“One thing I remember, just to go back a bit, I remember Virat was the Orange Cap holder one particular season. I was getting runs but he was more of the guy at the time scoring a lot of runs. Then, bam bam, two or three games, whatever the case may be, I became the Orange Cap holder. He was like, ‘man this guy just came in, bang bang bang, and became the Orange Cap holder?’ It was just a funny thing that I’ll always remember.”

Chris Gayle on his camaraderie with Virat Kohli

Chris Gayle opened up on the great moments he had with Virat Kohli both on and off the field. He hailed the former RCB skipper for his determination and passion for the game and feels that the latter deserves huge credit for his match-winning performances.

On this, Gayle stated:

"We had some great memories batting together. Those moments we will always cherish. Those dance moves off the field also, I am sure you can see them on social media, I will cherish those things as well. Batting with Virat was just fantastic. I like the passion he has for the game. I like his passion and his work ethic, it’s fantastic. You have to give him credit for that and he wants to show it with his performances.”

Kohli scored just 341 runs from 16 games in IPL 2022. He will hope that the return of the home crowd helps him rediscover his best for RCB.

Poll : 0 votes