"This guy played entire season with 3 fractures" - RJ Mahvash pens emotional tribute to Yuzvendra Chahal and Punjab Kings after IPL 2025 final 

RJ Mahvash shared a heartfelt message for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), with a special mention for star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, following their narrow loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final. The summit clash, held on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, saw RCB clinch a six-run victory while defending a target of 190 — securing their maiden IPL title after 18 years of waiting.

On Thursday, June 5, Mahvash shared a post on Instagram featuring several photos from the IPL 2025 campaign. In her caption, she praised Yuzvendra Chahal for his resilience, noting how he overcame three fractures to give his best for the team. She wrote:

“They fought, stayed and played till the last match! And special post to @yuzi_chahal23 because what people don't know is that his ribs got fractured in the second match only and his bowling finger got fractured later, this guy played the entire season with 3 fractures! We all have seen him screaming and crying in pain but have never seen him giving up!”

“I mean what warrior spirit you have, man. The team kept fighting till the last ball! It was nothing but an honour to be a supporter of this team this year! Well played boys. All the people in these pictures have my heart. See you next year! Also, many congratulations to RCB and fans for winning the title. Everyone played and worked hard! Cricket , and IPL ..my God again! Truly a festival for us Indians,” she added.

Meanwhile, this marked only Punjab's second appearance in an IPL final — their first since the 2014 season, where they were defeated by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

A look at Yuzvendra Chahal’s numbers in IPL 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal’s IPL 2025 campaign was disrupted by injuries, forcing him to miss three matches. Nevertheless, he featured in 14 games and claimed 16 wickets at an average of 26.87 and an economy rate of 9.55. His standout moments included two four-wicket hauls, one of which featured a hat-trick against the Chennai Super Kings.

At 34, Chahal continues to lead the all-time IPL wicket charts with 221 scalps in 174 matches, at an average of 22.76 and an economy rate of 7.96, with his best figures being 5/40.

