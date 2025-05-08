"This idiot is on a mission to gain followers" - Virat Kohli's brother makes scathing attack on Rahul Vaidya amid IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli's brother, Vikas Kohli, has made a scathing attack on singer Rahul Vaidya during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Rahul Vaidya had called Virat Kohli's fans "bigger jokers" than the star player, fueling controversy.

Previously, Vaidya had claimed that Kohli blocked him on Instagram. He had then put up a story taking a dig at the cricketer, commenting that it could have been another "algorithm glitch."

Vikas Kohli, Virat's brother, has now attacked Rahul, calling him an 'idiot' trying to gain followers using the cricketer's name. He also went to the extent of telling Rahul to work hard on his singing.

"Bache itni mehnat agar apni singing pai karle to shayad apni mehnat se famous ho jaae (If the kid does the same hard work on his music the maybe he can become famous by his hard work itself) …. While the whole nation is focused on the current situation of whats going on… this idiot is on a mission to gain followers and become famous taking Virat’s name…. WHAT A LOSER," he wrote on Threads.

Below is the screenshot of his post on Threads, posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter):

Virat Kohli will look to continue impressive run against LSG

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is doing all the talking with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. He is the leading run-getter so far for RCB, with 505 runs from 11 innings at an average of 63.12 and a strike-rate of 143.46.

The right-hander has also scored seven half-centuries, all coming in wins for RCB. In their last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home, he smashed 62 runs off just 33 balls, including five boundaries and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 187.88.

RCB face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their upcoming match on Friday, May 9, in Lucknow. A win here will help them confirm their spot in the playoffs.

