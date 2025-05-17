“This is ‘Indian’ Premier League” - Shreyas Iyer’s huge statement on foreigner’s availability for IPL 2025 restart

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer has made a huge statement on the availability of foreign players for the restart of the IPL 2025 season. The tournament was suspended for a week recently and is set to restart on Saturday, May 17.

However, several foreign players flew back during the break. While a lot of them have returned, a few overseas stars will not be returning for the remainder of the season or are only partially available.

Punjab Kings posted a fun video on X (formerly Twitter), where two guys can be seen discussing whether the likes of Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis and Josh Hazlewood among others will return, worrying about the uncertainty. In that video, Shreyas Iyer makes an appearance and reminds them both that this is the 'Indian' Premier League.

"The guys who you are talking about are really talented. But you should remember this is 'Indian' Premier League," Shreyas said.

Watch the video of the same posted by PBKS on X below -

Shreyas Iyer among top Indian performers for PBKS in IPL 2025

PBKS have had a successful campaign so far this season. They are placed third with seven wins and 15 points from 11 matches. Reflecting on the statement by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab have had their Indian players performing well throughout the tournament.

Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have been phenomenal at the top. Priyansh has scored 347 runs from 11 games at an average of 31.54 with a strike-rate of 192.77, scoring a hundred and a fifty. Prabhsimran has scored 437 runs from 11 innings at an average of 39.72 with a strike-rate of 170.03 with four half-centuries.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer has himself led from the front, scoring 405 runs from 11 innings at an average of 50.62 and a strike-rate of 180.80 with four fiftes. With the ball, pacer Arshdeep Sigh has bagged 16 wickets from 11 innings at an average of 18.18 and an economy rate of 8.00. Wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also picked up 14 wickets this season.

PBKS resume their IPL 2025 campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, May 18, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

