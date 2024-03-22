"This was an inevitable decision" - Ravichandran Ashwin on MS Dhoni relinquishing CSK captaincy ahead of IPL 2024

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels MS Dhoni's decision to relinquish the CSK captaincy was inevitable, and the only suspense was who would take over the mantle from him.

In a stunning turnaround a day before the start of IPL 2024, Dhoni stepped down as CSK skipper and was replaced by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. The 42-year-old led CSK to their fifth title last year despite battling a knee injury for which he underwent surgery in the off-season.

Speaking about the development on his YouTube channel, Ashwin wasn't surprised by the decision, knowing the team man that MS Dhoni is.

"This was an inevitable decision. It had to come at some stage. I know MS Dhoni. He keeps the team at the forefront. He keeps thinking about the well-being of the team. Because of that, 2 years ago, he gave the captain's armband to Jadeja. Now he has given it to Ruturaj. This decision had to happen. Who and how remained the question," said Ashwin.

The former CSK cricketer was also adamant that Ruturaj would have been made aware of this much earlier by Dhoni privately.

"Ruturaj wouldn't have thought his role was only a batter until yesterday. I know MS Dhoni very well. Sitting in his room, enjoying dinner with the youngsters, he must have told Ruturaj last year, I wouldn't be surprised if that was the case. I definitely think it was not a surprise for Ruturaj. Brother, you are going to take charge. You can do all these things. 'I will be there, don't worry' is something that Dhoni night have told Ruturaj well in advance," stated Ashwin.

Dhoni leaves an inimitable legacy as CSK skipper, leading them to five IPL and two Champions League T20 titles.

The champion cricketer also became the first player to lead a franchise (CSK) in 200 games last year.

"Wrong to even wonder whether it's a wrong decision from CSK" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Gaikwad has established himself as a key figure in the CSK setup.

Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his delight for Ruturaj Gaikwad and felt it was wrong to question the decision to make him CSK captain.

The 27-year-old led India to the title in the 2023 Asian games and has experience leading Maharashtra in white-ball competitions.

"I know Ruturaj, he is extremely cool and calm. He is a very good human being. I am extremely elated for him. I think it's wrong to even wonder whether it's a wrong decision from CSK. For Ruturaj, and the people around him, including his family, it's a huge moment," said Ashwin.

Ashwin also added that Dhoni's unparalleled success should not become a burden for Ruturaj.

"It's unbelievable. He is going to lead a team with such a rich legacy. It's a huge burden, I agree. But I think it's the responsibility of the fans to make Ruturaj enjoy the responsibility. Cricket teaches you that. Yes, MS is one of the greatest leaders. But instead of thinking Ruturaj should bring in results immediately, give him some time. MS Dhoni's success should not be a burden for Ruturaj Gaikwad," stated Ashwin.

"For the first-ever time in the IPL, we will not be having MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma captaining in the IPL. Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to be given space and must be allowed to enjoy the role. That responsibility is that of the fans and the management. Yes, he might lose one or two matches. But, I always believe that the greatest lessons are learned during losses," he concluded.

Ruturaj has been the lynchpin of the Super Kings' batting over the past three years, including winning the Orange Cap in 2021.

His tenure as CSK skipper will begin in the curtain raiser of IPL 2024 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, March 22.