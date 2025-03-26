"This means so much to us" - KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty react to Delhi Capitals' endearing video for their newborn amid IPL 2025 

New parents KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reacted to Delhi Capitals' (DC) adorable way of welcoming their baby girl. The DC team and coaches used the cradle gesture for the couple following their thrilling one-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing IPL 2025 on Monday, March 24.

Commenting on the video, Rahul thanked his DC mates for the wonderful video, while Athiya reacted by posting three heart emojis. The cricket star and his Bollywood actress wife were blessed with a baby girl on Monday.

Celebrating the moment, the Delhi-based franchise captioned their Instagram video:

"Our family extends, our family celebrates."

Here's how Rahul and Athiya reacted to DC's special gesture:

Screenshot of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's comments.

It is worth mentioning that Rahul was roped in by Delhi for ₹14 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. He missed the team's opening fixture of the season due to the birth of his first child.

Rahul was last seen in action during India's 2025 Champions Trophy-winning campaign. He was dismissed just once in four innings and finished with 140 runs. He remained unbeaten on 34* in 33 balls in the all-important final against New Zealand. The Men in Blue secured a stunning four-wicket victory in the summit clash.

"Always with you" - KL Rahul's message to DC's new captain Axar Patel

Delhi were in search of a new captain after parting ways with Rishabh Pant ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The franchise handed the crucial leadership role to spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel.

Following the announcement, KL Rahul congratulated Axar on the appointment and emphasized that he would support him completely. The keeper-batter commented on DC's captaincy announcement Instagram post:

"Congrats Bapu. Wishing you the best in this journey and always with you."

Delhi will face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30. The afternoon encounter kicks off at 3:30 PM (IST).

