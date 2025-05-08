"This is so messed up" - Singer Rahul Vaidya takes yet another dig at Virat Kohli fans amid IPL 2025

Bollywood singer Rahul Vaidya recently grabbed headlines for calling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli's fans 'jokers of no value' during the ongoing IPL 2025. The music artist has once again taken a dig at the ace batter's supporters.

Vaidya reshared a news article claiming that three Kohli fans were arrested for sacrificing a goat in front of the former RCB captain's cut-out. Calling the deed 'messed up', the 37-year-old wrote in an Instagram story:

"Once a joker, always a joker! This is so messed up..#2KAUDIKEJOKERS."

It is worth mentioning that Vaidya stirred controversy with his sarcastic comments on Kohli. He claimed that the star cricketer had blocked him on Instagram, while cheekily remarking that it could be due to an "algorithm glitch."

Vaidya's comments came after Kohli issued a clarification for liking a post from one of actress Avneet Kaur's fan clubs on Instagram. He explained that he didn't intend to like the particular post, and it was a case of the algorithm 'mistakenly' registering an interaction.

On the cricketing front, Kohli has looked in great touch in IPL 2025. The seasoned campaigner has chalked up 505 runs across 11 outings at an average of 63.12 and a strike rate of 143.46.

"WHAT A LOSER" - Virat Kohli's brother slams Rahul Vaidya for recent comments

Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli didn't mince his words while criticizing Rahul Vaidya for his recent comments about the ex-India skipper. He reckoned that the Indian Idol fame singer was using his brother's name to gain fame and followers.

Vikas wrote on the microblogging platform Threads:

"Bache itni mehnat agar apni singing pai karle to shayad apni mehnat se famous ho jaae (Kid if you work hard on your singing then maybe you will get famous on your own) …. While the whole nation is focused on the current situation of whats going on… this idiot is on a mission to gain followers and become famous taking Virat’s name…. WHAT A LOSER."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will next be seen in action on Friday, May 9, when RCB take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

