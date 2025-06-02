"This might be the best run chase in knockout history" - Aakash Chopra lauds PBKS' batting in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 win vs MI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 chase against the Mumbai Indians (MI) might be the best in the league's knockout history. He pointed out that the Shreyas Iyer-led side achieved a massive target in a knockout game despite Jasprit Bumrah's presence in the opposition bowling lineup.

MI set PBKS a 204-run target in the penultimate game of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The IPL 2014 runners-up chased the target down with five wickets and an over to spare to book their berth in the final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the same venue on June 3.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener highlighted the enormity of PBKS' accomplishment in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.

"A 200-plus total, and the opposing team had Jasprit Bumrah. 200 runs are not chased in a knockout game. This might be the best run chase in knockout history because 200 is not chased that easily. You get out, something happens for sure. A wicket fell at the start as well. Prabhsimran Singh got out," he said (1:50).

Chopra praised Josh Inglis for showcasing PBKS' intent by taking Bumrah to the cleaners.

"Josh Inglis came to bat at No. 3. I think that one Jasprit Bumrah over - 20 runs, two fours and two sixes - wow. Josh Inglis takes down Jasprit Bumrah. I think that was a statement of intent, that you might have scored 200 runs, but we believe that we can chase it down, and that is phenomenal," he observed.

Josh Inglis blasted 38 runs off 21 balls in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. He smashed 20 runs in the fifth over of the PBKS innings, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, hitting arguably the best bowler in the world for two fours and as many sixes.

"That was actually a big moment" - Aakash Chopra on Nehal Wadhera's dropped catch in PBKS' IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 win vs MI

Nehal Wadhera played a blazing knock in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Trent Boult dropping Nehal Wadhera's catch early in his innings proved to be a game-defining moment.

"Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis got out, and Nehal Wadhera came with Shreyas Iyer. There was a Nehal Wadhera moment. That was actually a big moment where Boult dropped a catch, and it also went for a four. He was on 13 then. 17 runs came in that over, and after that, the run chase they did," he said (3:00).

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised Wadhera for releasing the pressure with big shots during his partnership with Shreyas Iyer.

"These two batters had an 84-run partnership, and Nehal Wadhera scored 48 of that. People won't talk, they will forget. The way Nehal Wadhera batted, he kept hitting. The game awareness was outstanding. Whenever you felt the pressure was mounting, and Nehal had to hit, he did that," Chopra observed.

While noting that Wadhera might not get as much credit as Shreyas, Chopra highlighted the importance of the PBKS youngster's knock.

"Nehal Wadhera did gold standard batting. He was part of Mumbai earlier, and is now with Punjab. He also plays Ranji Trophy for Punjab. He is a very, very talented kid. He might fly under the radar because big names are discussed more, but I think he has played a phenomenal role," he elaborated.

Nehal Wadhera scored 48 runs off 29 deliveries in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. The left-handed batter added 84 runs for the fourth wicket with Shreyas Iyer (87* off 41), with the PBKS captain taking the team over the line after his dismissal.

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More