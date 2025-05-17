“This might finally be Virat’s year” - Indian legend makes massive claim on Kohli ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina feels that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ace batter Virat Kohli might finally get to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for the first time amid the franchise's stellar 2025 campaign so far. The three-time finalists have only lost three out of 11 matches so far, and are only one win away from confirming their place in the playoffs.

Virat Kohli has come agonizingly close to the IPL title, the latest in the 2016 edition, when he was leading the side too. On that occasion, RCB lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Although they have made it to the playoffs four times since then, they have failed to make it to the finals.

RCB made some radical changes during the off-season as head coach Andy Flower had the opportunity to revamp the side completely. After retaining only three players in the form of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal, the franchise had a hefty purse in the mega auction.

Suresh Raina stated that there are evident signs suggesting that RCB are capable of going all the way in the IPL 2025 season.

"There are strong chances because Royal Challengers Bengaluru is playing in a different league this year. They've defended scores like 150 and 136 at Chinnaswamy, and their bowling unit has stepped up. The new captain has beaten Chennai Super Kings twice--once in Chennai and again at home, which speaks volumes," Raina said on Star Sports.

"The dressing room is positive, and these are signs of a team that can go all the way. Yes, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings are also doing well, but this might finally be Virat's year to lift the trophy after 18 years," he added.

Virat Kohli is leading from the front with the bat to align with RCB's title aspirations. The opening batter has scored 505 runs in 11 matches at an average of 63.12, and a strike rate of 143.46.

RCB to face KKR as IPL 2025 resumes after brief suspension

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will kick-start the final leg of IPL 2025 with a home clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Amid looming uncertainty regarding the availability of overseas players, RCB nearly have a full contingent, barring Josh Hazlewood for the time being.

RCB last defeated KKR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2015. The defending champions have won six successive matches since then, marking an impressive record. The last time these two sides faced was during the IPL 2025 season opener at the Eden Gardens, where Rajat Patidar and co. notched a dominant win.

