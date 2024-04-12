"This might be the last match of the season for Devdutt Padikkal if he doesn't score runs" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's IPL 2024 clash vs DC

Aakash Chopra reckons the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might drop Devdutt Padikkal if he doesn't fire with the bat in their IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Lucknow on Friday, April 12.

LSG traded in Padikkal from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction to bolster their batting. However, the Karnataka southpaw hasn't lived up to expectations, aggregating 22 runs at a dismal average of 5.50 in four innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked KL Rahul as the first LSG player to watch out for in Friday's game and opined that Padikkal might be playing for his place.

"The new ball moves here. The new ball is a threat. So I am thinking - let's still go with KL Rahul. If the new ball is a threat, Quinton de Kock will try to hit, and Devdutt Padikkal does not have form at No. 3. This might be the last match of the season for Devdutt Padikkal if he doesn't score runs," he said (5:35).

"If he scores runs, very well done, I love him, but if he doesn't, Deepak Hooda might get a place instead on him. Khaleel Ahmed will be there against left-handers. So I am going towards a right-hander who will play slightly cautiously," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that the LSG skipper will be in focus both as a batter and a leader.

"So KL Rahul the batter and again KL Rahul the captain because if we see their bowling sheet, it doesn't look that extraordinary. However, if they are still defending, they must be doing something right and captaincy must also have a role in that. So I am saying KL Rahul will be the first player in focus," he explained.

Rahul has aggregated 126 runs at a strike rate of 128.57 in four innings. The Lucknow-based franchise has won three of its first four matches, including one under Nicholas Pooran's leadership.

"He goes slightly under the radar" - Aakash Chopra on LSG all-rounder Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya has picked up three wickets in four games at an exceptional economy rate of 5.50. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Krunal Pandya as the second Lucknow Super Giants player in focus.

"The second guy I am thinking about is Krunal Pandya. He is a slightly different kind of player. If they get to bat first, the way they bat, he gets to bat for sure, and he is doing very well with the ball. He picked up three wickets in the last match and has tried to bowl by giving a little flight. He goes slightly under the radar," he reasoned (6:15).

The cricketer-turned-commentator named Marcus Stoinis as another key player for LSG.

"Let's think about Marcus Stoinis once again. Nicholas Pooran is in such good form. We are saying with folded hands that he should come up the order but he won't. So I am going towards Marcus because if Quinton de Kock and Devdutt Padikkal get trapped, you will need Marcus Stoinis with KL Rahul," Chopra observed.

Stoinis has amassed 104 runs at an impressive strike rate of 140.54 in four innings. Nicholas Pooran has played the finisher's role to perfection, smashing 178 runs at a strike rate of 169.52 in four outings.

