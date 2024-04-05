"This is rivalry" - Fans react as Sri Lanka celebrate in practice kits after 2-0 Test series win vs Bangladesh

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh has emerged as one the biggest rivalries in the cricket world owing to their wild celebrations after beating each other following the 2023 World Cup.

The two teams had a message for each other during the recently concluded ODI and T20Is series. Sri Lanka celebrated the 2-1 T20I series win by pointing to their watch while Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim celebrated their ODI series win using the helmet.

The Lankan players continued the bandwagon following their 2-0 two-match Test series win over Bangladesh. That came as they won the opening Test by 328 runs and registered a 192-run win in the second.

In a video shared by FanCode, the Dhananjaya de Silva-led SL unit were seen celebrating in practice kits following their whitewash over the hosts. Re-sharing the original post on X (formerly known as Twitter), umpire Richard Kettleborough wrote:

"Sri Lankans came to collect the Trophy in their Practice Kits. They wanted to tell the World that they have played 2 practice match vs Bangladesh."

Watch the video below:

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the tweet.

One user wrote:

"This is rivalry."

Here are some more reactions:

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in same group for 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are placed in the same group (D) alongside South Africa, Netherlands and Nepal at the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States of America and the West Indies.

The two teams will lock horns in Match 15 of the ICC event at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on June 7.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka last locked horns in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where the former won by three wickets.

For the unversed, the T20 tournament will kick-start on June 1. A total of 55 matches will be played between 20 teams. The teams are divided into groups of five, which will split into two groups of four before the knockout stage. The semifinals will be held on June 26 and 27 in Guyana and Trinidad, respectively. Barbados will host the final on June 29.