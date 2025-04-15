"This was a tukka" - Former teammate's blunt statement on MS Dhoni's run out of Abdul Samad on LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicket-keeper Robin Uthappa remarked that MS Dhoni's brilliant direct-hit to dismiss Abdul Samad during the win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was a fluke. The five-time champions got back to winning ways with a five-wicket triumph at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, April 14.

MS Dhoni enjoyed a memorable outing with the gloves after recording three dismissals, and he also en route became the first wicket-keeper in IPL history to hit the 200-dismissals landmark. The veteran wicket-keeper executed a smart stumping and claimed a skier to send back Ayush Badoni and Rishabh Pant respectively in the first innings.

However, the highlight of his wicket-keeping display was Abdul Samad's run-out. The explosive batter tried to sneak in a run following a wide by Matheesha Pathirana in the last over. MS Dhoni collected the ball behind the stumps, and lobbed an underarm throw with the gloves still on, towards the non-striker's end.

The ball went on to hit the stumps, catching Samad short of his crease. While fans and the majority of the pundits were raving about Dhoni's mastery, Uthappa stated that the direct hit could not have been intentional.

"I am someone who has worn gloves, I know this was a 'tukka'," Uthappa said on Star Sports (via NDTV).

Abdul Samad did not attempt a dive as he never saw the ball being aimed towards the non-striker's end. He walked back after scoring 20 runs off 11 deliveries, including two sixes.

MS Dhoni was adjudged player of the match for his heroics with both bat and gloves against LSG in IPL 2025

The skipper stepped up with the bat as well during the run chase to help CSK cross the line. He scored a trademark cameo of 26 runs off 11 deliveries, helping CSK to reach the 167-run target with three balls to spare.

"I felt that Noor and Ravindra Jadeja bowled well and the fast bowlers too did well, so maybe they were better choices for Player of the Match! I didn't remember that I last won this award in 2019," MS Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

CSK will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) next at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season

