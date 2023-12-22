“This will be the best team for me because Shami and Mohit are there” - Umesh Yadav on joining GT for IPL 2024 

Veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav reckons that playing for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 edition will be good for him since he will be reuniting with his 2015 World Cup teammates Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma.

The 36-year-old right-arm pacer, who previously represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, was purchased by Gujarat Titans for ₹5.8 crore at the mini-auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

Speaking to JioCinema, he asserted that he is excited to play with Shami and Sharma, admitting that memories of the 2015 World Cup came flowing back after he was picked by GT at the auction.

"It has been quite a while since Shami, Mohit Sharma and me were part of the 2015 World Cup squad. Those memories are coming back. The way Shami is bowling now, I feel we will have a lot of fun. We have had a partnership with the red ball and I feel he will be bowling with the new ball. So, we will have to work on strategies for the middle overs," Umesh commented.

Admitting that playing for a new team under new management will be a challenge, he reiterated that the presence of old friends Shami and Sharma will help.

"You have to deal with a new management, new team, and a new environment. So, all these factors have to be considered. I take some time to open up to people. But I feel this will be the best team for me because Shami and Mohit are there. They are my old friends and we'll get a chance to play together," Umesh added.

The right-arm pacer claimed 18 wickets in the 2015 World Cup played in Australia-New Zealand, while Shami claimed 17 scalps and Sharma 13.

“To go to a team where Ashish Nehra is the coach is great” - Umesh Yadav

Umesh admitted that his recent experiences at the IPL auction have not been that great. He, however, stated that he is happy that GT picked him because he will get a chance to play under coach Ashish Nehra.

Praising the former India left-arm seamer, he said:

“The main thing for me was to get picked. I know all the teams were looking out for Indian fast bowlers, so I knew I would go somewhere, but to go to a team where Ashish Nehra is the coach is great. I have worked with him previously and know the way he trains players and the way he manages the atmosphere in the dressing room.”

Umesh has played 141 IPL games, claiming 136 wickets at an average of 30.04 and an economy rate of 8.38.

