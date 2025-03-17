"Those 3 will play 60% of the overs" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' strengths ahead of IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the Gujarat Titans' (GT) top three as their biggest strength ahead of IPL 2025. He pointed out that Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler provide stability and will likely bat the majority of overs during their innings.

GT retained Gill (₹16.50 crore) and Sudharsan (₹8.50 crore) ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. They bought Buttler for ₹15.75 crore at the mega auction to further bolster their top order.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that the Gujarat Titans have the most stable top three in IPL 2025.

"The top three are extremely reliable and consistent, and are the ones who will bat long. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler - you won't get a more stable top three than this. You might get an explosive one but this is a very stable top three. They spent a lot of money on Jos Buttler, saying they need him there, and he can be that game changer," he said (4:00).

"If he likes the Ahmedabad pitch, just like Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan like it, considering the quality in the top three, those three will play 60 percent of the overs. If you check the entire season, in the total 280 overs they (GT) would bat, they might play 170-190 overs. They are that kind of top there, and I think that's a huge strength for the Gujarat Titans," Chopra added.

Sai Sudharsan (527) and Shubman Gill (426) were the Titans' top two run-getters in IPL 2024. Jos Buttler (359) was the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) fourth-highest run-scorer last season, behind Riyan Parag (573), Sanju Samson (531) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (435).

"They have plenty of fast-bowling options" - Aakash Chopra on the Gujarat Titans' other strength ahead of IPL 2025

Mohammed Siraj was among the seamers acquired by the Gujarat Titans at the IPL 2025 auction. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra chose the plethora of seam-bowling options as the Gujarat Titans' other positive heading into IPL 2025.

"The second strength I see is that their fast bowling is good. They have plenty of fast-bowling options, and the ball moves for sure in the second innings on this pitch. They used to have Mohammed Shami. He left, so they have kept Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna," he said (5:00).

While highlighting the Titans' Indian and overseas seam-bowling depth, the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that they have assembled a decent side.

"They have kept Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee. Then they also have the options of Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar and Arshad Khan. I feel the captain is providing stability because he has been there for a little while. I think they are a very decent unit," Chopra observed.

Mohammed Siraj (₹12.25 crore) and Kagiso Rabada (₹10.75 crore) were the Gujarat Titans' most expensive bowling picks at the IPL 2025 auction. Apart from the aforementioned bowlers, the IPL 2022 champions have the experienced Ishant Sharma in their seam attack.

